Taurus Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Astro tips for your health

TAURUS(Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives may enjoy good health and may find themselves a bundle of energy today. Persistent efforts would infuse a new spirit on the family front. It may be a day for the renewal of bonds and family ties for some Taurus individuals. You rediscover loving connections and relationships on the domestic front. Sharing your feelings with your romantic partner will prove therapeutic. The day may bring new challenges in your professional life. Some may have to search for a new job, while others will have to work hard to prove their calibre. Power games may ensue on the social front and pit you against your rivals. Don’t leave things incomplete, as it may create problems for you. A journey proves fruitful and is likely to benefit you monetarily. Division of an ancestral property may prove favourable for all the concerned parties. A good day is foreseen for Taurus students appearing in a competitive exam, they are likely to encounter success.

Taurus Finance Today Taurus natives need to keep a close watch on their expenses. Businesspeople and traders will have to refrain from signing any commercial or legal documents without verifying else they can get into trouble. Self-starters are likely to get a necessary helping hand in business.

Taurus Family Today A family function organized for distant relatives and kin is likely to prove the most enjoyable. This may help Taurus individuals strengthen their bond with family members. A family youngster setting out on a new job or higher studies is likely to become a source of pride.

Taurus Career Today In your heart, you feel superior to your colleagues, but you fail to establish this fact due to your own shortcomings. Keep making efforts to improve your technical and core knowledge. Some Taurus natives may be in between jobs.

Taurus Health Today Taurus individuals’ health is expected to be robust today. However, do avoid eating from outside as it may upset your stomach. Those Taurus natives who are overweight will be successful in coming back into shape with diet and exercise. Music therapy may improve the sleeping pattern.

Taurus Love Life Today Taurus native’s romantic partner is likely to make all-out efforts to lay suspicions to rest on the romantic front. A new equation with someone close will keep you mentally at ease. Those enjoying love on the sly will need to take extra pains to keep it under wraps.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

