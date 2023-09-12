The Hierophant Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning with love, career, finance and health

In the world of Tarot cards, The Hierophant is like the male version of The High Priestess. The Hierophant Tarot Card is the fifth card in the major arcana deck. People often call him the teacher or the Pope. It's usually linked to the Taurus zodiac sign. This card shows a guy who's all about religion and spirituality. He's hanging out between two pillars in a special temple, different from The High Priestess's place. The Hierophant Tarot Card.(Pixabay)

Meaning of the Hierophant Tarot Card?

Key Meanings (Upright)

Religion and Belief: This card is all about being super into your beliefs and religion.

Commitment and Traditional Values: You're the kind of person who sticks to the old-school way of doing things.

Knowledge Sharing and Education: Sharing what you know with others is a big deal.

: Sharing what you know with others is a big deal. Marriage and Teamwork: You like working with others and following the rules.

Key Meanings (Reversed)

Freedom and Personal Belief: When this card is flipped, it means you're thinking about doing things your own way and breaking free from tradition.

Challenging Traditions and Rebellion: You're not so into following the rules anymore.

Unconventional Lifestyle and Relationships: You might be trying out new ways of living and forming relationships that are different from what everyone else does.

: You might be trying out new ways of living and forming relationships that are different from what everyone else does. Ignorance and New Methods: You might not know much about new and different ways of doing things.

Meaning of the Hierophant Tarot Card Symbol

He's wearing three robes in red, blue, and white colours. Plus, there's a fancy crown on his head with three parts, which symbolize three different ways of thinking - the stuff you know in your head, the stuff you feel deep down, and the really wise stuff you can't quite explain.

Look at his left hand, and you'll see a fancy cross - that shows he's a big deal in the religious world. And check out his right hand - it's up, giving blessings. Two fingers point up to the sky, and two points down to the ground.

In front of him, two people are kneeling, kinda of like they're his biggest fans. Since he's like a religious leader, his job is to teach them all about spirituality and guide them to do important stuff at the church.

This card is like a gateway to a deeper, more spiritual part of life. And those keys at his feet mean he knows some super secret stuff about the mind and life that only he can explain to people.

What is the Upright Meaning of the Hierophant card in love, finance, career and health?

When The Hierophant card appears upright in a tarot reading, it means you're sticking to the usual way of doing things. You like to follow the rules and beliefs that everyone else follows. You feel comfortable in traditions and don't want to change them. It's like being in a club where everyone wears the same clothes and follows the same rules. So, if you're wondering what to do in a situation, you'll likely choose the path that everyone else takes.

Love and Relationships- For couples in love, when The Hierophant card shows up upright, it suggests that you're ready for a serious commitment, like getting married. You and your partner probably agree on most things and understand each other well. If you're single and looking for love, this card means that you'll soon meet someone who shares your values and wants a stable, long-term relationship.

Finance- In matters of money, The Hierophant upright tells you that you prefer making your cash in the usual, honest ways. You don't like taking big risks with your money. You'd rather save it than spend it recklessly. However, when it comes to new money-making ideas or investments, you might struggle because you're not used to them.

Career -At work, when The Hierophant card appears upright, it means you'll find success by working together with your colleagues and following the established rules. You might look up to experienced people at your job who can teach you a lot. Sharing knowledge and teamwork are your keys to success.

Health- Concerning your health, if you get The Hierophant card upright, it suggests that sticking to traditional medical advice and treatments is your best bet. Regular exercise and following your doctor's recommendations will help you stay healthy. It's like following the rules of a game to win.

What is the Reversed Meaning of the Hierophant card in love, finance, career and health?

But when The Hierophant card is upside down, it means you're tired of following the same old rules and traditions. You want to break free from what everyone else is doing and try something new and different.

Love and Relationships - In relationships, if you see the reversed Hierophant card, it suggests that things might be getting a bit boring. If you're in a relationship, you might be feeling like it's not as exciting as it used to be. If you're single and looking for love, it means you might have to be more flexible and open to different types of people.

Finance -When it comes to money, a reversed Hierophant means you're feeling restless and willing to take risks. You might be interested in new ways of making money that are different from what you're used to. However, this could lead to both gains and losses because you're stepping outside your comfort zone.

Career-In your job, if you get a reversed Hierophant card, it suggests you might feel stuck and limited in your current position. You're thinking about breaking free from the usual way of doing things and trying something new in your career. This can be a bit scary, but it might also lead to exciting opportunities.

Health - For your health, a reversed Hierophant card advises you to explore different treatments and approaches. You don't have to stick to the same old methods. Trying something new, like holistic treatments or a different exercise routine, could be just what you need to feel better.