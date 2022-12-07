The Twinflame Phenomenon: Searching for your soulmate

“A soulmate is an ongoing connection with another individual that the soul picks up again in various times and places over lifetimes. We are attracted to another person at a soul level not because that person is our unique complement, but because by being with that individual, we are somehow provided with an impetus to become whole ourselves.” — Edgar Cayce

The secret to finding healing is in some way related to a sense of wholeness and this WHOLE is that to what we must return to the return to innocence! Spiritual blogs and teachers often tell us, internalize that wholeness! They talk about the yin and the yang, but in actuality what is this wholeness? Wholeness is the feeling of being content. Yes you read that right!

When we are content with life and what we experience, we start to attract certain favorable energies. It is suddenly like we are a magnet and good experiences and people around us are like helpless iron-fillings. It is because you want nothing; everything comes to you and in such an exciting way. During such a state, one might be able to manifest their soulmate or Twinflame!

Although I must warn you that a very small percentage of people who are alive at this time will truly ever meet their Twinflames. Well then what is the point you ask? It is worthwhile to note, that for the few this actually transpires, they’ll be left with a love which is truly spiritual unconditional. Not the transactional kind we find ourselves surrounded by!

But what is really going on? If you peruse the magazines or just Netflix, you will see that the concept of love has undergone a total metamorphosis because of commercialization. We expect a love story like we see on the silver screen and oftentimes it is a recipe for disaster simply because it is not practical. We need to connect on a deeper level than just passion or lust. We need to redefine love and segregate it from the mutated version of phantasy sold to us by raunchy blockbusters. We want every experience to be Instagram-worthy, but life is oftentimes ugly and messy and Twinflame love can get very ugly and very messy! But to be able to rise in love, not fall in love is the saga of Twinflames.

Image of Sartre and De Beauvoir (BBC)

A love story that touched my heart was of Jean Paul Sartre and Simone De Beauvoir. To Sartre, freedom was everything so he wanted to be free from the bourgeoisie decorum of monogamy. He said his relationship with Beauvoir was the best and most complete and equal relationship he could ever have with anyone. It wasn’t about sex or intimacy, but rather about intellectual discussions and conversations on the vital decisions in their lives. Yes they had issues like all of us, but they decided to be creative and free in their love. They challenged each other intellectually and in all other ways. That is a very Twinflame type of energy. Yes, sex is important, but with the Twinflame energy, it is a way of becoming whole.

Jean Paul Sartre argues that to possess something is to want to be united with it. So the goal of love is to possess your lover, or put more nicely, to be united with your lover. It’s not about physical possession or power; it’s rather about possessing their consciousness. You want to know that they would do anything for you, like betray their friends for you, steal for you or kill for you. You don’t want to be just another object in the world, but the key to revealing the world for your lover. Sartre says this explains the joy of love: when you find justification of your life in your lover. But how can you find justification in your lover? This vicious cycle is why Sartre says love is deception. The way society has perceived it. I couldn't agree more.

Twinflame love is anything but possession or deception!

We need to remove the concept of romantic love taught to us by society because only then will you allow originality to thrive resulting in finding someone unique with whom we can be ourselves. Pretense, lies, control need to be dropped from the equation!

Tell me have you ever locked eyes with someone and felt the life-force knocked out of you? Or have you seen someone online and felt that you have known them forever. You feel immensely attracted to them and you don't know why. Have you felt that?

Okay I am not saying that every time you get attracted to someone, that you are meeting your soulmate. Sadly that is not the case. If you are in tune with your spiritual side and in touch with your INNER VOICE, then you may pay special attention if you feel extremely attracted to that someone. It has happened to people I know and for some it worked and for some it didn't. So use your powers of discretion. I would not suggest you approach the person right away. Wait and watch.

There are certain signs that this person is indeed your Twinflame or Soulmate. What are those?

A profound sense of dejavu. Look for signs and symbols. Think of the colors and numbers. What do they mean? This sense of knowing this person is so overwhelming that you are left stunned. Don't feel bad if it has not happened to you in such a profound manner, because not everyone will come across these strong karmic energies. A lot of these answers can be found with the placement of Ketu, Venus, Eris, Juno, Mars and you also need to see what planets occupy your fifth, seventh and eighth house.

The American clairvoyant Edgar Cayce had argued that god created androgynous souls—equally male and female. The argument goes that the souls split into separate genders, because of incurred karma or separation from God. However, after a number of incarnations, each half sought the other out and when the karmic debt is repaid, the two fuse back together to become one.

This is why Twinflames incarnate. They have unfinished business which needs to be taken care of. They have to separate. Yes this separation is painful even if we are blissfully unaware. But it is real, to our souls. We feel it deep within. As Jesus said according to Mark 10:6-9: “From the beginning of creation, God made them male and female. For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. So they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, no human being must separate.”