This can be your Devil Wears Prada Character based on your zodiac sign. Find why

Aries (March 21-April 20): Emily Charlton “I'm sorry, do you have some prior commitment? Some hideous skirt convention you have to go to?” shows how assertive and competitive Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) is, which are the common traits of Mars-ruled Aries. This Fire sign is very passionate but also easily angered. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 talks underway, will we be seeing more iconic office looks?

Emily finds it hard to stay calm because she is impatient. Her interactions with the protagonist character, Andrea (Anne Hathaway), are both snarky and bold, driven by her strong desire to succeed in high-end fashion.

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Lily

"Oh my God! This is the new Marc Jacobs." Because of the essence and her love for aesthetics, luxury fashion, and art, the character Lily (Tracie Thoms) perfectly embodies Taurus, governed by the planet of love and beauty.

Along with running a gallery, Lily values loyalty in relationships, showcasing the fixed nature of this Earth sign. However, on the downside, Lily’s expectations of Andrea (Anne Hathaway) during the ups and downs of her new fashion role reveal Taurus' stubbornness and resistance to change.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Caroline and Cassidy

If Caroline and Cassidy (daughters of Miranda Priestly) being "twins" isn't enough of a clue, their mischievous behaviour perfectly matches Gemini’s quick and changeable nature.

Curious and playful, the twins cleverly asked Andrea (Anne Hathaway) to bring Miranda’s book upstairs, even telling her, “Emily does it all the time,” which was a complete lie. This sneaky and strategic behaviour highlights classic Gemini traits.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Nate Cooper

Andrea’s boyfriend, Nate Cooper (Adrian Grenier), embodies Cancer traits in many ways. His career as a chef and his desire to create a stable home, even amid the pressures of the fashion world, resonate with this moon-ruled sign.

The big question is whether Nate is truly the villain of the story or just a conflicted boyfriend struggling with Andrea’s changing career. It’s something to think about, but he certainly makes a fantastic grilled cheese sandwich, showing his true nurturing and caring nature like a Cancer.

Leo (July 23-August 23): James Holt

Fashion designer James Holt (Daniel Sunjata) is as confident as he is proud in his self-expression, which fits with Leo's craving for fame and admiration.

“Open-woven leather, pieced by hand and finished with a suede trim. Who made this fantastic thing?” asked James Holt . Like the bold Fire sign, James' creative talent and love for the spotlight make him shine in the competitive fashion industry.

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Irv Ravitz

Careful and strategic, Irv Ravitz (Tibor Feldman) is meticulous in managing the immense budgets of the fashion industry. He plans his moves carefully, like a skilled chess player, showcasing Virgo’s strategic and calculating nature.

Subtle in his villainy, Irv's well-thought-out decisions reflect this mutable Earth sign's attention to detail. Call it antagonistic, but for Irv, it’s all about practicality.

Libra (September 24-October 23): Christian Thompson

A slick negotiator with undeniable charm, Christian Thompson (Simon Baker) embodies the diplomatic and charismatic traits of Venus-ruled Libra.

As an accomplished writer, Christian manoeuvres through the media industry with elegance and finesse. He effortlessly mentions influential contacts as he pursues Andrea's favour. Whether charming his path in the literary circles or whisking Andrea off for a romantic Parisian evening, Christian possesses a persuasive allure.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Miranda Priestly

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is a powerful and mysterious figure, known for her strong presence and determination. She embodies Scorpio traits with her intense personality and ability to manipulate situations to her advantage, much like Scorpios are associated with power and hidden depths, represented by Pluto.

Behind her tough exterior, Miranda keeps a private and work-focused side, typical of Scorpios, who protect their vulnerabilities with a strong facade.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Andrea Sachs

Enthusiastic and refreshingly honest, Andrea Sachs, the main character, embodies Sagittarius's optimism and spirited traits. This Fire sign is known for its adventurous spirit and quest for truth, traits that shine through in Andrea's transformation from a naive newcomer to a confident fashion professional.

Andrea's candid and straightforward nature matches Sagittarius' tendency to speak openly and honestly. Her journey toward success and career growth reflects these qualities, yet she stays true to her authenticity and yearning for independence.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Richard Sachs

Capricorn is often called the "father of the zodiac" because it's linked with authority, responsibility, and a practical outlook on life.

Richard Sachs (David Marshall Grant) embodies this Saturnian archetype in his interactions with his daughter, Andrea. Despite their occasional conflicts, he is a reliable and stabilizing presence in Andrea's life.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Doug

"Fashion is not about utility. An accessory is merely a piece of iconography used to express individual identity." said Doug. Influenced by innovative Uranus, Aquarius is recognized for its independent and unconventional approach, much like Doug's (Rich Sommer) distinct view of the fashion industry reflects this forward-looking Air sign.

While Andrea is taken aback by Doug's extensive knowledge of Miranda Priestly, his appreciation for self-expression and the fusion of creativity and originality contrasts sharply with mainstream norms.

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Nigel

Despite Nigel's (Stanley Tucci) artistic vision and commitment as the art director of Runway magazine, Nigel prioritizes the needs of others, especially supporting Miranda Priestly and her exacting editorial direction.

Pisces, governed by Guided by Neptune, is renowned for its selflessness and compassion, often willing to make sacrifices for the greater good. Nigel embodies Pisces' artistic creativity, empathy, and intuitive nature, making his role integral and memorable in the story.

Disclaimer: (The article is based on general assumptions. Reader's discretion is advised).