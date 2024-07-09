The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming: Revisiting times Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep aced the office siren trend

If you've been living under a rock, we've got some good news for you. Disney is all set to develop a sequel for the 2006 hit chick-flick, The Devil Wears Prada. Based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger under the same name, the script for the movie was reworked by Aline Brosh McKenna who will also be scripting The Devil Wears Prada 2. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 talks underway, will we be seeing more iconic office looks?

The first movie, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, highlighted Andrea aka Andy's personal struggle with the ethical dilemmas of the fashion industry while delivering major style moments. Thanks to costume designer Patricia Fields, also known for her work on Sex and the City, the film offers a series of incredible office fashion moments that have cemented Anne and Meryl as the ultimate office sirens.

The office siren is one who effortlessly blends sophistication and confidence with a touch of sultriness. Mastering this trend involves crafting an outfit that is both office-appropriate and irresistibly trendy.

Here's a list of every era-defining office outfit in The Devil Wears Prada you can take inspiration from:

This contrasting black dress with the white cuffs was one of the most chic outfits in the show. The outfit can be credited as one of the earliest inspirations for the office siren trend that has captivated the 2024 corporate scene.

One of Andy's first fashion magazine-appropriate outfits

Name a better way to wear a black suit, we'll wait! The red belt paired with kitschy jewellery makes this look even more fashionable today than ever before. Truly one of the sleekest takes on business fashion.

Miranda Priestley's matador outfit

An ensemble that lives in our minds rent-free is this tied white blouse paired with a chunky black pearl necklace. The dimensional neckline and hoop earrings add a sophisticated touch, balancing the outfit for an office-appropriate look.

Miranda Priestly's white tied blouse is elegant while being work-appropriate

Perfect for a cold, rainy morning the white trench coat paired with a newsboy cap and big bag is a chef's kiss, especially while going for a coffee run. This all-white ensemble was one of the most iconic of the show.

When Andy really came into her own with an all-white ensemble

The key is to find something that flatters your body while allowing you to be comfortable enough to sit at your desk all day— a checkered dress with a unique neckline is just one option. This look is a testament to the first and most basic rule of fashion, classic silhouettes and patterns always work.

Emily's dark colours and classic silhouettes were a lesson in fashion

While a short dress with high heels and hoops isn't typically office-appropriate, one with a high neckline exudes confidence and power. Just like Miranda's royal purple dress, which oozes Editor-In-Chief of a high-end fashion magazine.

Miranda's royal purple dress oozes Editor-In-Chief of a high-end fashion magazine

Black and brown trench coats have been the norm for the past few years but a bold colour paired with some trending prints will never lead you astray. This applies to shirts, pants, dresses and especially skirts. Pair them with a neutral shoe and you're good to go.

A bold green coat paired with cheetah print is a true sartorial choice

Alternatively, if you don't like to wear printed ensembles, you can always use accessories to make a statement. Cutting off a monochrome outfit with a splash of colour always catches the eye, just like Priestly's bottle green coat paired with a vermillion scarf.

Priestly's orange scarf perfectly complemented her dark green coat

And there you have it, the best office looks from The Devil Wears Prada. If you happen to re-watch the film, let us know if we missed any of your favourite looks.