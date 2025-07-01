The Devil Wears Prada 2 begins filming: Here's who is not returning from the original cast

Gird your loins! The highly awaited sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-starrer The Devil Wears Prada has officially begun filming. Disney’s 20th Century Studios confirmed the news through their official Instagram account. But along with that, there has been more new details about the cast for the sequel. (Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything we know about the sequel so far) Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada.

Who will not return to the sequel

According to an EW report, sources have confirmed that Andy's (Anne Hathaway) boyfriend, Nate Cooper (played by Adrien Griener), will not return for the sequel. In the end of The Devil Wears Prada, Nate and Andy had patched up, with Andy proposing that she stay with her as he moved to Boston, where he was going to work as the new restaurant chef.

More details about the sequel

The sequel will mark the return of the original cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, along with director David Frankel and producer Wendy Finerman. As per Deadline, Kenneth Branagh is set to join the cast as a new addition.

Kenneth will play the character of Miranda Priestly's husband in the sequel. In the original film, Miranda had a crucial scene where she revealed that her third husband filed for divorce. The moment was also the sole scene in the film where Miranda lets her guards drop in front of Andy, revealing a vulnerable side to her otherwise icy cold demeanour. Meryl Streep starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine. The film ended with Andy deciding to quit her job and giving away all her outfits from Paris week to Emily.

The original film was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine. The film was a huge commercial success, earning $326.7 million worldwide. The film also got Meryl a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, and an Oscar nomination.