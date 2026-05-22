This rare tithi during Adhik Maas is gaining attention online. Here’s what it means spiritually

A spiritually significant observance linked to Maa Durga is drawing attention online as devotees discuss the importance of Durgashtami during Adhik Maas, a rare extra-lunar month in the Hindu calendar believed to carry deep spiritual energy. Across social media, spiritual creators and devotees are sharing rituals, prayers and reflections connected to this sacred period, with many calling it an ideal time for inner healing, protection and devotion.

Why Adhik Maas is considered spiritually important

Spiritual significance of Adhik Maas Durgashtami.(Representative Photo (AP))

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In Sanatan Dharma, Adhik Maas is considered highly auspicious for prayer, fasting, self-reflection and spiritual discipline. Unlike regular months, this additional lunar month is often associated with slowing down, reconnecting with faith and focusing on karmic cleansing.

Many devotees believe Adhik Maas encourages people to step away from distractions and spend more time in prayer, meditation and spiritual practices that bring emotional balance and peace.

The significance of Durgashtami during this sacred period

When Durgashtami falls during Adhik Maas, devotees believe the energy connected to Maa Durga becomes especially powerful for emotional strength and spiritual growth.

According to spiritual practitioners, Maa Durga symbolises protection, courage and the removal of negativity. For many people, this observance becomes a moment to seek inner resilience, clarity and divine support during difficult phases of life.

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{{^usCountry}} Ritual devotees follow to honour Maa Durga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ritual devotees follow to honour Maa Durga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many devotees use this time to chant the Durga Chalisa, offer red flowers, light diyas and spend time in meditation or silence. Some also observe fasting as a way to cultivate discipline and devotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many devotees use this time to chant the Durga Chalisa, offer red flowers, light diyas and spend time in meditation or silence. Some also observe fasting as a way to cultivate discipline and devotion. {{/usCountry}}

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Others choose to visit temples, listen to devotional music or spend the day maintaining a peaceful environment at home. The rituals are often simple, but deeply personal for those observing them.

Why spiritual observances are trending online

The growing popularity of such observances online reflects a larger spiritual shift among younger audiences. From devotional reels and mantra playlists to temple visits and traditional rituals, many people are increasingly turning toward Sanatan practices to find emotional grounding amid stress and overstimulation.

Spiritual content today is not only being consumed as religious information but also as a source of comfort, calmness and emotional connection.

A growing search for peace and meaning

Spiritual experts often describe Adhik Maas as a period that encourages introspection rather than outward achievement. Combined with the energy of Durgashtami, the observance is believed to help devotees reconnect with inner resilience, clarity and faith.

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As spiritual content continues to trend online, rare Hindu observances like this are becoming moments of both devotion and digital curiosity, especially among audiences seeking meaning, calm and a deeper connection with tradition.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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