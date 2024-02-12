Valentine's Day 2024 Predictions: 5 lucky Chinese zodiac signs in love this week

This Valentine's week 2024, from February 12 to 18, 2024, is full of funny vibes! Who wants to deal with bad luck anyway? There's a special highlight on five Chinese zodiac signs that feel lucky in love: the Ox, Pig, Horse, Rabbit, and Snake. There are some interesting love predictions for everyone. Let's now read about the zodiac signs that are considered to be the luckiest in love this week. Read out why these Chinese zodiac signs are considered to be the luckiest in love this week.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

If you are single and born in Ox years, your luck in love this week hinges on your ability to open up and express your deepest fears and anxieties. Don't keep them bottled up inside; instead, lean on your loved ones for support, especially if you're feeling uncertain about your romantic prospects. While this might seem contrary to the usual advice of staying positive, you'll find luck when you allow yourself to release these burdens and let the universe do its work.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

For those in a relationship, get ready for some delightful surprises! Your partner might throw a spontaneous party or whisk you away on an unexpected trip. Keep a positive mindset and remember that you have plenty of options available to you. With this outlook, luck will continue to bring pleasant surprises your way, akin to receiving a box of Valentine's Day chocolates.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

If you happen to be single, you have two options for this Valentine's week. You can choose to embrace the prospect of love and let luck take its course, as it is currently in your favour. Alternatively, you could opt to spend some quality time alone at home and watch some TV. Regardless of which option you choose, luck will elevate your mood.

And if you're already in a relationship, don't compare your love life to others. Your luck in love this week depends on focusing on your partner and your relationship. Spending time indoors together will be more fun than anything else you could do outside.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Individuals born under Horse years are likely to be the luckiest zodiac sign this Valentine's week 2024. Luck is on your side this week, especially in your love life, if you decide to dress your best and let the good experiences come your way.

If you're already in a relationship, it's a great time to go out with your partner and soak in the Valentine's Week decorations and themed events. Your luck in love will make every moment extra special, heightening all your senses and creating wonderful opportunities for you.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

if you're single, embrace your luck in love this week by embracing yourself! Focus on self-love, self-care, and confidence. Dress up and feel fabulous – your wardrobe should match this amazing new version of you. The universe isn't giving away too many hints about the type of luck you'll have, but rest assured, it'll be something wonderful and fitting for you.

If you're already in a relationship, get ready for a flood of gifts, roses, and lots of delicious chocolates (or other treats)! Your doorstep might even run out of space with all the goodies coming your way. That's what happens when you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs in love during Valentine's Week.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

If you're single, there's someone who's got their eye on you this Valentine's Day. Depending on their courage and how stunning you are, they might reveal themselves to you this week. Fate is definitely bringing you closer together.

If you're already in a relationship, don't let anyone ruin your Valentine's Day or make you feel like you shouldn't celebrate love! Your luck in love is strong this week. If your partner seems like they're not the right fit (because why else would anyone be unhappy during Valentine's Week?), it might be time to consider moving on and letting fate guide you to someone better.