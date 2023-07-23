Venus’ retrogression in Leo 2023: How to attract abundance and prosperity

On July 23, 2023, Venus will start to move backwards in the Leo sign – a phenomenon called retrogression. Retrogression occurs when a planet appears to move in reverse through the zodiac, contrary to its usual forward motion. This celestial event of Venus’ retrogression happens approximately every 18 months and lasts 40-43 days. Venus will become direct on September 4. Astrologically speaking, Venus represents love, beauty, and harmony in our lives. When it goes retrograde, it is commonly believed that these areas of our existence may require more effort than usual. Let us explore this further! Let us find out how venus retrogression in Leo impacts in your lifestyle.

What does it mean for your love life?

Venus’ retrogression offers a unique opportunity to delve deeper into matters of the heart. This period encourages introspection, reflection, and reassessment of our relationships. It prompts us to reevaluate our emotional connections and gain insights into what truly brings us joy and fulfilment in love. During this period, you will be prompted to question existing partnerships, evaluate self-worth, and re-evaluate values.

A significant aspect of Venus' retrogression is the revisitation of past relationships. Old flames may resurface, reigniting dormant emotions and offering closure or the possibility of reconciliation. It is essential to approach these encounters with an open heart and a discerning mind. Past connections can provide valuable insights, allowing us to heal wounds, release attachments, and gain clarity for the future. Such visitations ultimately contribute to personal evolution and the refinement of romantic aspirations.

Comforts and Luxuries

Venus, being associated with beauty and luxury, will influence your desire for comfort and the finer things in life when it gets retrograde. During this time, you will reevaluate material possessions and redefine your relationship with material wealth. It will encourage you to seek more meaningful experiences and invest in quality rather than quantity.

This period presents an ideal opportunity to declutter your surroundings, indulge in self-care, and surround yourselves with the aesthetics that genuinely resonate with your soul. Venus’ retrogression teaches us to find comfort in simplicity, leading to a more refined and fulfilling sense of luxury.

Building assets

Venus’ retrogression can positively affect significant purchases, such as buying a new vehicle. This celestial event urges you to consider your choices more thoughtfully and ensure that your investments align with your values and desires. It advises against impulsive decisions and encourages us to carefully evaluate the practicality and long-term satisfaction a new vehicle can bring. During this time, you may stumble upon exceptional deals or find the perfect vehicle that complements your lifestyle and enhances your overall well-being.

A change in lifestyle

Our lifestyle is a reflection of our values and priorities. Venus’ retrogression encourages you to reassess your daily routines, habits, and lifestyle choices. It presents an opportunity to make positive changes that align with your deepest desires and aspirations. This period urges us to focus on self-care, nurturing relationships, and creating a more balanced and harmonious life. By embracing the energy of Venus retrogression, you can make significant strides in cultivating a lifestyle that brings joy, contentment, and overall fulfilment.

Nourishing Eating Habits

During retrogression, the energy of Venus will permeate your relationship with food, encouraging you to reassess your dietary choices and develop a deeper connection with what you consume. This period often prompts individuals to adopt healthier eating habits, such as embracing plant-based diets or incorporating more organic and whole foods into their meals. Venus retrogression will inspire you to prioritise self-care and nourishment, enhancing well-being and vitality.

Flourishing Business

Astrologically, Venus represents beauty, creativity, and abundance. When it undergoes retrogression, these qualities are intensified, offering a fertile ground for entrepreneurs and business owners. This period can catalyse reevaluating business strategies, revamping marketing approaches, and finding innovative ways to enhance products and services. By tapping into the energies of Venus retrogression, entrepreneurs will experience a surge of inspiration, leading to unprecedented success and prosperity.

Enhanced Aesthetics

Venus, as the planet associated with aesthetics and artistic expression, profoundly influences the perception of beauty. During retrogression, it will invite you to explore unconventional and experimental forms of self-expression. This period is an opportune time to delve into creative endeavours such as painting, writing, fashion design, or home decor. Venus retrogression will provide the impetus to break free from traditional artistic boundaries and embrace unique styles, creating captivating and thought-provoking works of art.

Venus’ retrogression holds immense potential for positive transformation in various aspects of our lives. By embracing the introspective energy of this period, we can enhance our love lives, find comfort in the little luxuries, make wise decisions regarding major purchases, improve our lifestyle choices, and redefine our understanding of material success. As we navigate the intricacies of Venus retrogression, let us seize the opportunity to create a life that aligns with our deepest desires, values, and aspirations.