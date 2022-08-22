Virgo Daily Horoscope for August 22, 2022: An appraisal is on the cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo natives may do well in their careers. An appraisal may be on the cards for those in the artistic fields. Your family life is likely to be blissful. Spending time with loved ones may bring peace of mind and happiness. Your health is likely to be positively affected by it. You may feel more active and energetic. On the flip side, your love life may hit a rough patch. You may not be able to commit to your partner, which can give rise to misunderstandings. Your financial position may be average. You may have to consult an expert before putting your money in the share market. For some, a family trip to a faraway location is on the cards. Make the most of it and enjoy it with your dear ones. Property matters may yield good profits. Students may lack focus in their studies, which can hamper their grades.

Virgo Finance Today On the financial front, your day remains average, Virgos. There is likely to be a decline in your earnings, for which an additional source of income may become compulsory. Some of you may make small profits from unexpected sources.

Virgo Family Today On the domestic front, Virgos can experience periods of bliss and harmony. You may get to enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home may keep everyone in an upbeat mood.

Virgo Career Today On your professional front, this is an opportune time for Virgo natives to make a switch in a desired field of work. The options may be lucrative and you are likely to benefit a lot. Stay focused on the current job and success will be yours.

Virgo Health Today Virgos are likely to enjoy the perks of a disciplined lifestyle. Meditation may improve your concentration power and breathing techniques may relax your mind. A good diet and physical activities may keep you fit.

Virgo Love Life Today On the romantic front, the past few months had been rough on your love life, Virgos, as there were rifts in your relationship. Your continued efforts and sincere love for each other may now start to show signs of improvement.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

