Virgo Daily Horoscope for February 14: Find imbalances in love

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You’re organised, detail oriented and highly disciplined. You might come off as uptight and “hard-to-please”. While it’s good to be true to who you are you can’t expect everyone to be as organised at everything as you. You need to sit back and chill and let the other person do their own thing too. You can’t control everything and everybody and shouldn’t even try to. Let loose, take a breather and see where that takes you

Virgo Finance Today



On the financial front, money invested in speculations may yield good returns. Things look amazing on the financial front and your business is likely to flourish as well. Be ready for this and wait for the good fortunes to roll. If you’re considering opting for a new line of business, careful consideration might yield good results.

Virgo Family Today



On the domestic front, you may experience a period of dullness and negative energy. Everyone seems to be stuck in a routine. Planning fun activities and outings with your loved ones may add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere. It’ll also help spread joy and cheer.

Virgo Career Today



Your peers and seniors are very impressed with your alertness and sense of commitment. You’re being praised by everyone for being prompt and helpful. Just a little harder work and smart work can take you higher than you would ever imagine. A little patience and commitment can do wonders for you.

Virgo Health Today



You are taking good care of yourself physically. Reduce the junk food intake to decrease the body's toxicity. Get proper rest and try not to stress about unnecessary things. Also, check with your nutritionist and create a new diet chart that’ll make you feel lighter. Remember, food has a major role to play on both physical and mental health.

Virgo Love Life Today



The day does not seem promising as far as your love life is concerned. Your relationship may undergo stressful situations as disputes with your beloved are likely. Handle the delicate issue sensitively to bring love back in life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

