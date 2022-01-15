Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 15: Exercise caution

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

The planetary combinations are quite favorable and they are likely to help you attain all your desires. With hard work, you would be able to achieve success. But for that you will need to accept challenges head-on. Do not shy away from doing or attempting something new. You are likely to remain self-assured, confident and inspired which may help you rise in your profession as well personal life. But stay away from conflicts at all costs. This is an auspicious period to invest in real estate or property as you are likely to earn good returns in the near future. Academically, this may be a good day as students in the research or science field may be able to make a breakthrough in their chosen field. There are also strong indications of a foreign journey for some Virgos today.

Virgo Finance Today

Luck is likely to be on your side during the second half of the day. You are likely to see an increase in your earnings whether you are a businessman or a professional. You may receive financial gain and returns especially if you have invested in gold or government bonds.

Virgo Family Today

The day may start on a positive note as you are likely to receive auspicious news relating to your children. Your siblings are expected to perform well in their respective fields and your relationship with them is likely to remain heartily cordial and warm.

Virgo Career Today

Approach any new venture with caution. Keep in mind that not all projects would exactly move as planned. Your work performance is likely to scrutinized more rigorously than usual. Problems you face are more complex and demanding than usual. By being careful and patient, you would be able to overcome complications.

Virgo Health Today

Health is looking better than ever for Virgos today. You’ll be more productive than usual as you succeed in improving your mental strength with yoga and meditation. To preserve the way you feel, do not hesitate to book a sauna or massage to keep up the positive momentum.

Virgo Love Life Today

You are likely to remain full of positive energy as your efforts to spice up your romantic ties appear to have paid off well today. Be sure you don’t get too carried away. While those looking for love need to go out on dates, ask a few friends out on dinner, get into the groove and socialize.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026