Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 23: Don't mince your words today!
horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 23: Don't mince your words today!

Dear Virgo, avoid undue haste in property matters to safeguard your capital. Expect a lot of expert developments today, ready to expedite you to the top, as you race ahead of workplace competitors.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:19 AM IST
You need to avoid undue haste in property matters to safeguard your capital.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today will be a day of great achievement for Virgos as your objectives and desires won’t be denied. So, go ahead and make them huge and honorable. Your detail-oriented approach will ensure that all tasks undertaken by you are completed to perfection. You may have to take many important decisions today, but take your time and avoid undue haste. Some of you will need to keep aside your inherent shyness and move with confidence and fortitude. This positive frame of mind will have a good impact on the outcome. Public transport may not suit your purpose, so try and use your own vehicle. You need to avoid undue haste in property matters to safeguard your capital.

Virgo Finance Today

Earnings will remain on the high side and expenditures will be in control, giving a boost to your bank balance. Money-making opportunity will further give you a chance to add to your wealth.

Virgo Family Today

You may have differences within the family about certain things, but you must work with patience and sort things out. A young member may need firm handling to mend his/her erratic way. So don’t mince your words today.

Virgo Career Today

Expect a lot of expert developments today, ready to expedite you to the top, as you race ahead of work place competitors. So, pull up socks and get set for an eventful day. Your inputs will prove valuable in seeing a project or assignment to successful completion.

Virgo Health Today

Those overweight will be successful in fighting the battle of the bulge. Strictly adhering to your exercise routine will soon enable to you achieve the desired physique. Alternative line of treatment for a long-standing aliment will bring remarkable relief in a short time.

Virgo Love Life Today

Married couples can expect a joyous existence, with much sharing and caring on the romantic front. Love life is all set to thrive as you forge a deeper and better understanding with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

