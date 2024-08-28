 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts pleasant moments in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 28, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for August 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor issues might exist in the love affair but you will resolve them.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is crucial today

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Some relationships may not work out today and you need new tactics here.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Some relationships may not work out today and you need new tactics here.

Minor issues might exist in the love affair but you will resolve them. Handle professional responsibilities with diligence. Handle wealth smartly today.

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and consider even resolving the issues of the past. Be careful about professional tasks at the office. Financially you are good and your health is also positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad. Some relationships may not work out today and you need new tactics here. Be careful while having disagreements and do not lose your temper. You must value the love affair and this will help in strengthening the bonding. It is possible to bring in a senior person into the relationship to resolve issues today. Married Virgos must not get entangled in office romance as this can complicate the marital life today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Multiple opportunities will come at the workplace to prove your skills. Stay away from gossip and focus on the tasks assigned. Lawyers, academicians, graphic designers, bankers, media persons, and chefs will see opportunities to professionally prove their mettle. Impress the client with your potential and you may also expect a mail from the client appreciating your efforts. This will add value to the profile. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will have good news. Businessmen can expect support from government authorities and new partnerships will also come up today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The financial status is good and you will be spending on your long-desired dreams. You may consider spending on luxury items. You may also provide money to charity or contribute to a celebration within the office or family. If you are keen to do stock business, learn the tips from an expert. The second half of the day is also good for buying electronic devices and home furniture.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though the health is good, minor allergies will be common which can impact the routine life. There can also be pain in joints, especially the elbow. Have a healthy meal on time, rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On