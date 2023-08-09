Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023 predicts a busy day for lawyers

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle all pressure with a smile today

Today, the love life will be packed with fun & professional responsibilities will keep you busy. Minor health issues will be there but there will be prosperity.

Handle romance issues with care. You need to be diligent to handle office pressure. Minor health issues will be there but financially you are good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your partner might surprise you in some manner, and love would bloom in all means and manners, especially in the second half of the day. You may have a romantic dinner followed by a night drive where the future can be discussed. Female Virgos will get approval from their parents for the relationship. Newly married Virgos need to complement each other and this will make the day more fabulous.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some lawyers and medical professionals will handle sensitive cases today and this will require high mental pressure. Be ready to take up new roles. You should be ready with innovative plans and ideas to present at the team meeting today and the success will reflect on your professional growth. Businessmen should avoid taking loans but must manage with the existing funds. The chances of businessmen facing hurdles from government authorities are also high today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are lucky to have enough wealth in the coffer today. Some Virgos find it easy to buy gold or a vehicle today. As per the finance horoscope, today is auspicious to invest in land and you can even consider buying a property. You may also donate money to charity in the second half of the day. Some Virgos will also find happiness in handling stock and trade which assures good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health may see complications on the first of the day. Those who have a history of cardiac issues need to be careful today. Some seniors may complain about chest pain or breathing issues and you would need medical attention. Children will complain about throat pain but that won’t be serious. Devote more time for the family and this will give more mental peace.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

