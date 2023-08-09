All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 9, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Personal relationships are likely to get strengthened as you embark on a goodwill mission. Exceptional earning is foreseen today for some professionals. Those ailing for long are likely to find permanent relief from their malady. By remaining proactive at work, you will be able to achieve more than usual. A childhood friend is likely to take you down the memory lane. Your employees will prove an asset. Read Aries Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial prospects of entrepreneurs are likely to improve due to a good strategic planning. Someone may need to confide in you. Some of you are likely to be handed the rights to an ancestral property. Your ideas on the professional front will soon turn into action. A function organized by you is likely to be well attended with a few celebrities thrown in! Read Taurus Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Love life is likely to turn for the better as, lover appears unusually lovey-dovey today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Some of you may heave a sigh of relief by paying the last instalment of a loan. Meeting someone you had not met in years is on the cards for some. A hike or a trek may interest some youngsters and promise much excitement. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. A complicated issue at work will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Spouse may welcome your suggestions regarding a personal matter. Read Gemini Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying as partner appears more loving and caring.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Things getting out of hand on the professional front will be brought under control through your efforts. Someone close may choose to spend the day with you today. Some of you will be able to find a proper place to stay and give up a makeshift arrangement. Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. Good management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. You are likely to take steps to strengthen your financial front. Read Cancer Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: You can set your eyes on someone you feel attracted to.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may find yourself in two minds regarding pursuing something on the academic front. Choose well, as wrong choice may not be in your favor. Any decision you take on the career front at this point in time will have far reaching consequences. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A short vacation is on the cards for some. Read Leo Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, you must give time to someone who is desperate to meet you. You will not regret your decision to undertake a journey which you were reluctant to in the first place. Don’t expect instant recognition for your excellent performance at work. Be careful of how much you invest and in what on the financial front. You will achieve perfect health through your own endeavours. A property division will be to everyone's satisfaction. Read Virgo Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will prove quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your stars appear to be great today. People are likely to look up to you as you gain celebrity status. Something conducted by you at work will become a perfect example for others to emulate. You will remain most understanding on the family front and will successfully cater to the moods of spouse. A good opportunity for sightseeing may materialize. Good dietary control will find some coming back in shape. Read Libra Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Lover will be loving and caring, and make you happy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Starting an exercise regime is on the cards for some. Keeping tabs on expenditure will be in your interest. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Family remains supportive and provides you with a joyful environment. Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Guiding a youngster on the academic front will give you an immense sense of fulfillment. Read Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: You may find things moving favourably on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will have to be quick in seizing an opportunity that is coming your way shortly. Finances threaten to peter out due to carelessness, so keep a close tab on expenses. You can get saddled with a task that you dislike. Parents remain supportive in all your endeavours. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Someone's timely help will save you from difficulties on the academic front. Read Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Love and romance will be on your mind.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will maintain the right attitude for tackling additional work. This is your lucky day, when whatever you do turns out excellent. Your eagerness to volunteer for tasks may make you the favorite of boss. Adding to your existing earnings will help strengthen the financial front. Regular routine will keep you in the prime of health. Elder's advice will prove valuable. Read Capricorn Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may encounter someone from the opposite camp with the same mindset!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may plan to do up an ancestral property for renting out or shifting in. A family reunion is on the cards and is likely to be organized by you. Maintaining your exercise routine without a break will help keep you fit. You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. A job well done can take you places on the career front. Someone may be planning a perfect outing for you, so get set for a good time with family or friends. Read Aquarius Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may culminate in marriage for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Things may hang in suspense for you, but it is only a matter of time when they turn favorable. It may become difficult today to cope up with the workload on the professional front. There are many who may misunderstand you on the social front, so be more communicative. Permanent solution may have to be found for a vehicle giving problems. Some joyous moments are foreseen in a family gathering. Read Pisces Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

