Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023 predicts travelling on cards

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2023 predicts travelling on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 09, 2023 01:33 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for August 9, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will be successful in a love relationship today.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says nothing matches with your courage

A happy love life is the highlight of the day. Professionally you’ll be successful but financial troubles will give you a bad day. Handle them carefully.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 9, 2023: A happy love life is the highlight of the day.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 9, 2023: A happy love life is the highlight of the day.

Fortunately, both love life and professional life will be fabulous today. However, money woes may exist in your life. Health can also be a concern today.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You will be successful in a love relationship today. New love affairs will take time to be on track. However, you’ll be happy today spending time with your lover. Female Sagittarius natives will have the backing of the family. Some Sagittarius natives will be possessive but this can make you insecure and upset the partner. Though office romance is a good thing, married male Sagittarius natives should come out of it today as the spouse may come to know about it.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, you may travel for a job. Some sales and marketing persons will have a tough time handling clients. Business developers need to have out-of-the-box solutions to impress promoters or clients. Be ready to visit a client's office today. Some IT professionals, chefs, managers, and teachers will quit the office to move to a new one. Entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities but they should be diplomatically handled today.

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You may be a victim of a financial dispute today. Some arguments related to money may cause trouble within the family and it is crucial to not raise the voice or lose the temper. Handle this issue carefully and tasty away from lending a big amount. You may repay the loan to a bank today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Handle health problems with care. Avoid letting breathing problems go easy today. Some Sagittarius natives especially seniors should need to consult a doctor. Female natives may have complications related to gynecology problems in the second half of the day. Those who travel to faraway places should not forget to pack their medicines. You also need to be careful while driving a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, especially during evening hours.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out