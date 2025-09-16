Virgo Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may confidently try your fortune in the stock market

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Watch your steps Express love and utilize professional opportunities to make the day brighter. Wealth will come to you today. Chest-related or digestive issues can upset your day. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be content in a love relationship. Professionally, you will deliver good results at the office. While wealth is positive, there can be minor health issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may start an argument, but you need not respond to it. Avoid all types of confrontations. Respect your partner’s emotions and do not indulge in anything that may lead to disastrous situations. It is also good to plan a romantic dinner where you may give surprise gifts. A vacation can strengthen the relationship. Single male natives may find love before the day ends. Some married natives will get entangled in extra-marital love affairs, which may seriously impact family life today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at the workplace, as this will bring positive results. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. However, your efficiency will help in resolving them faster. Armed and legal professionals will be ready to accept criticism today. Some students will also receive admit cards from foreign universities. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch a new concept in the first part of the day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth management is crucial today. You may sell or buy a property, while previous investments may also bring good returns. You may confidently try your fortune in the stock market. Some females will also inherit maternal property. Children may require money for educational requirements. It is also good to clear all pending dues. Businessmen will also sign new partnerships that will bring in funds for trade expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop chest-related issues and may also require consulting a doctor. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have digestive issues. It is good to avoid junk food. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects today. Children playing outdoors need to be careful about minor injuries. Some females will develop minor cuts and burns while working in the kitchen today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)