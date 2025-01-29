Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2025 predicts new business territories

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. New responsibilities will work you smart today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for pleasant moments to celebrate today

Ensure you keep the lover happy and consider taking the love affair to the next level. Your attitude will work out in official life. Health demands attention.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2025: Your attitude will work out in official life. Health demands attention.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2025: Your attitude will work out in official life. Health demands attention.

Spend time together with the lover and this will brighten up the relationship. New responsibilities will work you smart today. Consider safe monetary investments and ensure you also maintain a proper lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude and this will reflect in your love life today. Despite many hiccups, you will have a happy romantic relationship. Single Virgos may come across someone while traveling, at a function, at a restaurant, or while attending an official event. However, wait for a few days to propose. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. Surprise the partner with gifts today. Married Virgos should also be careful while connecting with the ex-lover as the spouse will find this out today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your commitment at work and this will also help you accomplish the expected results in projects. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. However, your efficiency will help in resolving them faster. You need to be innovative in projects and out-of-the-box ideas will help you outshine in team projects and assignments. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Go for safe monetary investments today. You may win a legal battle while you may also seriously consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Do not let emotions determine the financial decisions you may take the help of an expert who will also help you augment your wealth. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds to expand the business to new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be complaints against heart or chest-related issues today. Seniors may complain about chest pain and consult a doctor with immediate effect. Keep oily and greasy food off the plate and instead have more green leafy vegetables. There can be issues related to the kidney and heart, which would be most visible in male Virgos.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

