 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts unexpected expenses | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts unexpected expenses

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Minor money issues may disturb you today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be genuine today in life

Keep the love life free from egos. Take up new responsibilities at the job to give the best results. Minor money issues may disturb you today. Health is fine.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Keep the love life free from egos.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Keep the love life free from egos.

New official responsibilities will keep you busy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Pay more attention to wealth but health is fine.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful in your love life as minor tremors may happen. You need to be careful about the phrases you use as the lover may misunderstand your statement, leading to chaos. Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. For married people, this is also a good time to conceive. There will be a reunion with the ex-lover that can have both positive and negative effects.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will knock on your door as the management has confidence in you. Handle crises with a smile. Be innovative at team meetings and your suggestions will have takers. Some jobs will demand you to work additional hours. You travel for job reasons while a few professionals will also visit the client's office. Today is not the time for office politics. The second half of the day is suitable for signing new business deals as well as partnership deeds.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of money. Some Virgos will have a tough time repaying a loan. You may take steps to handle wealth carefully and not invest in stock, trade, or speculative business. However, things will change as the day progresses. A few Virgos will need to provide financial assistance to a needy friend today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Take stock of your health today to ensure you are both physically and mentally fit. Despite you having minor health troubles, things will be good today. Ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. If you are into adventure sports, be careful. Exercise regularly and stay away from food with extreme fat.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius\

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

