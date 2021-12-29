Virgo Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for the new year

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

In the year 2022, you may feel positive energies filling up your routine, motivating you to work harder than you did. There may be some anxiety problems in the second quarter, but you will feel a significant increase in your confidence very soon. You will give some time towards building your relationship. Staying fit can become important for you and you may work hard to maintain good health. You may also get amazing opportunities to share your creative ideas and turn them into meaningful actions. The second quarter of the year 2022 can be a little hectic but it will be there for only a brief time. Many pending tasks will be completed, and your hard labor will pay off.

Virgo Finance in Year 2022

On the economic front, your position will be stable in the new year 2022. Your bank balance could be increased in the third quarter adding strength to your finances. Dealing in ancestral property may bring profit.

Virgo Family in Year 2022

The year 2022 may bring mixed results on your domestic front. Though, the first half of the year might be tense due to several disagreements. However, as the year progresses things are likely to settle down.

Virgo Career in Year 2022

The year 2022 will be quite good on the career front. Minor challenges will keep rising throughout the year, which you will overcome with your expertise and perfection. Promotions and salary increments will be there in 2022.

Virgo Health in Year 2022

You may experience some issues on the health front in the year 2022. You may have to pay extra attention to your physical fitness and mental wellbeing. Keep an eye on your dietary patterns as well.

Virgo Love Life in Year 2022

Your romantic life is likely to be very promising in the year 2022. Mutual understanding will grow between you and your partner. Married couples will enjoy their life and can expect a new family member.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Number: 6, 8

Lucky Months: April, September & December

