Virgo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You are likely to excel in whatever you do today. This will improve your standing on the professional front. Your colleagues and bosses will be happy with you. However, you will need to watch your finances. Things will be good in your family and you are expected to have a great time at home today. You are likely to enjoy the day with your spouse or partner. Dear Virgo born personalities, stop overtaking. Give things and people around you a little space and you will notice the difference. You will realise that things were not as bad as they appeared. A short trip to the countryside may give you a chance to introspect yourself better and make decisions with more ease and precision. While planning, you must consult your friends. An old property inheritance matter is most likely to be resolved in your favour. You are advised not to get carried away and to be practical while dealing.

Virgo Finance Today

You have been taking your finances too lightly. Today you need to focus more on saving and restudy all your investments and policies. You are advised to consult the experts before taking any important step regarding investing in the share market.

Virgo Family Today

You can plan a family outing to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Your cousins will be overwhelmed to see you after so long. You must utilise the day to relax and enjoy the beautiful day with your loved ones.

Virgo Career Today

Your professional life is going to be full of new responsibilities and opportunities. Your unconventional thinking makes a lot of difference in your projects. With the same attitude, you must interact with your juniors and it makes you even more popular.

Virgo Health Today

You will be happy to see positive results in your weight loss regime. You must maintain your good habits and the day will be filled with happiness. You must take care of your eyes by reducing your screen time. The use of TV, mobile phones or laptops may have increased exponentially of late.

Virgo Love Life Today

Enjoy the day with your spouse or partner. You are advised to spend more time together to maintain the spark in the relationship. You are advised to stay committed and fulfil your promises. Don’t make any hasty decisions now.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026