Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 11, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

Hey dear Virgo sign, you are the sixth in the zodiac list and this is what makes you a unique amalgamation of all above signs qualities. You are going to unleash your best potential by showcasing your real talent and even a quick overview of it is enough to impress anyone around you. You take clever and smart decisions and that is why an old friend of yours can come up to meet you and seek some advice in their personal life troubles. Your sympathy and empathetic nature is also going to reach on peak and you might get involved in charity and philanthropist activities. Be cautious of your moves and stances at the work place, there is a chance of you getting noticed unknowingly.

Virgo Finance Today

Your finances may flourish and all thanks with due credit should be given to your exemplary analytics in the investment matters. Property dealings can also be beneficial if done in the evening time.

Virgo Family Today

You are a complete family person and therefore spending quality time in the company of your loved ones and family members shall stay on the agenda. But you may not find the right time to do so because of your hectic schedule.

Virgo Career Today

You can get pooled in office politics with even intentions of getting involved. Therefore, keep you r conversations restricted and refrain from having a discussion with mere acquaintances at work place.

Virgo Health Today

You must do some flexing and stretching activities to keep the right posture and correct spine. Take short breaks in between and be mindful of your eating patterns. Don’t sit for too long instead take a walk.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner is thinking of giving you some surprise but you might get angry without being aware of it. Think with heart and for sometime put your rational thinking mind at rest.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

