Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today, you are likely to be full of positive energy. You may complete all your tasks before the deadline. You are likely to be successful in your business or your job. You will be able to generate income for yourself due to hard work. Be careful so as not to hurt the sensibilities of family members. Keep your own emotions in check, and listen to your inner voice, instead of those who always pull you down. Deal with everything you face today with a calm and composed mind. Some of you may also plan to get married at this time. You are likely to make good time despite delays during your long journey. Being adequately prepared for the trip may make it enjoyable. Efforts on the health front will bring a marked improvement in your overall physique and fitness. Those planning to travel abroad for educational purposes may succeed in their endeavors and get admission to their choice the institute. A change of residence may prove lucky for some.

Virgo Finance Today

Government policies are likely to benefit those in business. Even if you are receiving tempting offers on how to invest profitably, bide your time. A slow and steady approach will bring steady gain for you.

Virgo Family Today

A family member would be demanding, critical and even a little harsh. It may affect your confidence level, but you will have to remain strong. Engage in honest dialogue to improve the relationship. A family function may help break an impasse if any.

Virgo Career Today

Working professionals are likely to make a good impression on colleagues and subordinates. The dynamic style of working and command over language may benefit you. Work will be demanding today but co-workers and other team members will step in to help you to finish your pending work.

Virgo Health Today

The day is ideal for wellness treatments. Find an activity you like, go to the park or swim in the pool -positive emotions are guaranteed. Keep yourself on track by drinking enough water today. Avoid overeating and eating outside as it can lead to digestive issues.

Virgo Love Life Today

The time spent with your sweetheart is likely to be joyful and you may feel blessed by their presence. Be more open about your emotions to your beloved and you will be rewarded with greater intimacy. Fancy-free may get lucky while surfing on the dating app.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

