Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 28,'22 states, unstable finance

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo natives may have an average day. Your health may remain fine. However, you may need to undergo a check-up for an allergy. Your professional front is likely to be moderate. Working in sync with your subordinates may help you complete pending tasks on time. Your family life may be mundane. You may plan fun activities with children to relax at home. On the romantic front, not getting enough time to spend with your partner may result in rifts. Nurture your bond by enjoying a quiet dinner to infuse new life in the relationship. Your financial front is unstable. Not considering the cons while spending lavishly may invite monetary losses. Some of you are likely to have a good time with friends on a short trip outdoors. If you are unsure of the consequences, hold off property dealings for now. Students may do well in exams.

Virgo Finance Today Virgos, your expenses may increase, which can make it difficult to cope with growing financial needs. Legal matters, which include money transactions, may not go in your favour, which may invite further monetary losses.

Virgo Family Today Virgo natives living alone may crave family’s company. Your domestic life may be full of ups and downs due to misunderstandings and disagreements with your loved ones. Bring normalcy at home with your reasoning abilities.

Virgo Career Today For Virgos, procrastination at work may not bring the much-deserved appraisal. You may need a change of attitude and sincere efforts to turn the tide in your favour. Working hard may bring you back on track.

Virgo Health Today On the health front Virgos, chronic ailments are likely to return, which may cause discomfort. Starting a new exercise routine and including cycling and working out, along with nutritious food may help you maintain good health.

Virgo Love Life Today On the romantic front, your relationship is likely to hit a roadblock as someone may try to create rifts in the bond. Not falling prey to such tricks and trusting your partner may give you a chance to keep your love life from falling apart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

