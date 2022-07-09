Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for July 9, '22 states, academic success

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Health of Virgos is likely to be superb. You may stay fit, happy, and prosperous in the absence of physical or mental diseases. Your professional profile appears promising. You may easily handle additional responsibilities at work, for which you may be rewarded with a leadership position or a pay raise. On the romantic front, newlyweds are likely to enjoy some alone time on their thrilling honeymoon. However, you may need to keep an eye on your funds. Despite an additional source of income, your spending may continue to climb, causing your budget to become unbalanced. Your domestic situation could be tumultuous. Young children’s behaviour may need correction. You must not, under any circumstances, neglect your loved ones. Travelling to an exotic destination with family can be expensive and stressful. The sale or purchase of property must be postponed. Academically, students may succeed.

Virgo Finance Today Virgos need to keep a tab on their expenses, as it might disturb the budget. Money from an additional income source is likely to take care of your growing expenses. However, you need to stop spending on unnecessary items.

Virgo Family Today You may be having a difficult day at home. Health of a family elder could become a source of concern. Misunderstandings can seep into even the most tranquil family setting. You must make an attempt to return to normalcy.

Virgo Career Today Virgo natives are likely to achieve professional success with the help of subordinates and seniors. Financial rewards in the form of a bonus are on the cards for your fresh ideas. Those looking for a new job might travel overseas.

Virgo Health Today Your upbeat attitude may have a beneficial effect on your overall health. A well-balanced diet combined with frequent exercises is likely to keep you in good shape. Yoga is a great way to be calm and relaxed.

Virgo Love Life Today Virgos, your romantic relationship is likely to be enjoyable, and you may want to spend more time with your partner. On a romantic holiday, you are likely to spend some private time together. Your ties are likely to strengthen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

