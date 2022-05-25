Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, '22 states, to be social

Dear Virgo, your daily astrological predictions for May 25, 2022 suggests, you must not waste an auspicious day like today.
Avoid any kind of confusion today.
Published on May 25, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)The day’s positive energy may give you a chance to enhance your abilities. You must not waste an auspicious day like today. Your seniors will applaud you for your work and you may get an increment today. You could stay worried due to a lack of family support on important issues. However, romantic relationships are likely to thrive at this time. Avoid making any investment in real estate as it can lead to losses. If you are a student then this period will bring a lot of success. Those awaiting results of any competitive examination are likely to taste success. If you are doing any documentation work, then ensure that you have some trustworthy people around you. Avoid any kind of confusion today. Those of you travelling for business or personal work can expect to reap substantial gains. Spend some time in social settings.

Virgo Finance Today Business professionals can enter into new deals which will enhance their growth and income. Prudent investments in the stock market are likely to bring additional gains. You should be extra careful while making any fresh investments.

Virgo Family Today You need to be careful about family matters. Family and friends can be a little demanding today. Be a good listener and try to understand what they are feeling. In case of any misunderstanding, you need to play a proactive role and make efforts for reconciliation.

Virgo Career Today This is a favourable period to look for a change of job. On the work front, you will receive the support of your subordinates and the cooperation of your seniors. Try and mingle with people and communicate your ideas as much as you can which will improve your growth prospects.

Virgo Health Today If you feel stressed, try to limit your activity; but do not miss any opportunity to spend time in the fresh air. If you have maintained a reasonable level of consistency in your food and activity, you may see the results very quickly.

Virgo Love Life Today Singles might meet someone new and interesting in family function. There is likely to be an inflow of new energy in your personal life, infusing a new spark in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

