Virgo Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Tips to overcome stress

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 23 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. You may meet someone influential who may guide you on how to cope with stress.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 23, 2022: You might not fulfill every demand of those around you.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for December 23, 2022: You might not fulfill every demand of those around you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You might not fulfill every demand of those around you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you cannot please everyone by compromising your happiness and peace. You may meet someone influential who may guide you on how to cope with stress. One of your elders may guide you on how to improve and strengthen your economic status. Your spouse might be the reason for your bad image created in a gathering. Investing in any property might not prove to be successful. You may feel like traveling abroad to overcome your stress. You may spend time with your lover. Adhere to a fitness regime to maintain your fitness. Give your best in your workplace, as you have the caliber to do so. Stay enthusiastic and fresh.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial condition might get improved. Your salary hike may provide you with a sense of confidence to work hard. Be careful of frivolous expenses. Make a wise judgement before investing in any property. It would be great if you take an advice of a wise property dealer and invest later in real estate.

Virgo Family Today

You may fall into an agitated atmosphere if you are talking rudely to your spouse who is already suffering from mood swings since morning. Today, you might be going abroad on an official trip and your family members might not wish you to go to such a long distant place.

Virgo Career Today

You are a very workaholic person. Your seniors know about your determination to achieve goals. You are always treated as a special one in your workplace. Get involved with positive people whose wise advice might show you a new and proper direction to boost your energy and help you in your career rise.

Virgo Health Today

As you are a fitness freak, you are likely to maintain vibrant health. Keep on motivating yourself to lead a healthy life. Meditation may provide you tranquility.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today, your beloved may shower her/his love upon you. Spend time with your beloved and avoid any conflicts and misunderstandings. You are meant to be precious to her/him.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope virgo + 4 more
Friday, December 23, 2022
