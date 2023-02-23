Virgo Horoscope Today, February 23, 2023: Romance may treat fairly

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Family life for Virgos appears excellent, with opportunities for picnics and gathering with loved ones. Daily astrological prediction says, health also looks positive, but it's important to continue to focus on stress management and nutrition. In terms of finance, it's a fairly good day with opportunities for investment and managing wealth. Romance is also fair with the potential for a new relationship or strengthening existing ones. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, but progress may be slow. Stay persistent, and don't let setbacks discourage you. To cope with stress, consider taking up yoga or exercise. For those looking to move or relocate abroad, it's a good time for property-related decisions. Academically, life is fairly good, with opportunities for performance and preparation. Those who are travelling may experience excellent weather and scenic monuments. Property investments are also favourable, so be on the lookout for good property deals. Focus on making smart financial decisions and maintaining balance in all aspects of life.

Virgo Finance Today

Financial stability looks promising, with a fairly good bank balance and savings. Consider wealth management for better security. A loan or borrowing money can be made with caution. Investments in stocks or shares may prove profitable for Virgo natives.

Virgo Family Today

The stars align for a harmonious and joyous family life. A family picnic or gathering is in the cards. You'll find that your relationships with family members are especially strong today. Don't hesitate to reach out to those you love and express your feelings – they will appreciate it more than you know.

Virgo Career Today

Challenges at the workplace may arise, leading to a stressful environment. Job change or transfer may be necessary. Communication with colleagues will be important today, so listen and be a team player. Your collaborative efforts will help you achieve your goals.

Virgo Health Today

Good energy levels and a focus on wellness might lead to improved health. Consider gym, exercise, yoga or nutrition for better well-being. Avoid stress for a better day ahead. A beauty treatment or haircut may add a lot of zing to your happiness today!

Virgo Love Life Today

Romance may not be a top priority, but a fair amount of attention towards feelings and emotions may improve relationships. A marriage proposal or online dating can bring new beginnings. Unrequited love or loyalty issues may arise.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

