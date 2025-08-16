Virgo Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: A promotion coming soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, avoid arguments in life Show love unconditionally. This will reflect in personal life. The professional life will be productive. Despite the prosperity, cut down on the expenditure. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sensitive in the relationship and consider new challenges at the workplace that will prove your mettle. Prefer a proper financial plan and look for smart investments. Minor health issues exist.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in love, and your partner prefers your presence. You both should support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Single natives will be successful in finding new love, while some natives will also obtain the support of seniors at the home for their love affair. There can be issues in the marital life due to egos, while a previous relationship may also come back, causing minor tremors. Handle this issue carefully.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you communicate effectively at team meetings, and some projects may demand working additional hours today. You may succeed in resolving the productivity issues of the past, and new tasks will also pave the way for a promotion in the coming days. You need to be careful while handling public issues, and this will be more visible in government profiles and legal jobs. Those who are into businesses associated with fashion accessories, pharmaceuticals, insurance, and vehicles will see good results.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but the priority should be to save for the rainy day. Despite the wealth, you must keep a distance from the stock market. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. Some seniors will contribute to a celebration within the family. The second part of the day is good for financially helping a needy friend. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor chest-related complications may come up. It is good to consult a doctor. There will also be issues related to breathing among some children. Females should be careful while working in the kitchen, as minor cuts or burns can also happen today. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. Viral fever, coughing, and sneezing will be common today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

