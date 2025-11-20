Virgo Horoscope Today for November 20, 2025: Positive outcomes at work

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a smile ready always Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Consider sharing emotions with your lover to strengthen the bond. Take up new roles at work to prove your caliber. Utilize the wealth smartly today.

Spend more time together today to share your feelings. You will have minor issues at work, and ensure you resolve them without compromising on the quality. Look for smart financial investment options. Your health will also be good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be considerate in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Your commitment to the love affair will make the partner happy. Long-distance relationships will see tremors today. Those who are traveling must be in touch with the lover on call today. A long drive at night will help you end the day with a romantic note. It is also crucial to discuss with your lover about the challenges you face in the relationship. Married females may consider expanding the family today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue with the commitment, and you will see positive results at the office. Observing your dedication, the management or seniors may assign new tasks that will also test your caliber. Those who are into arts, music, and painting will see opportunities to prove their skills. Government employees can expect a change in location. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Some females can expect a transfer of jobs to a different location. Traders will have issues related to funds.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists, and this also helps in making crucial financial decisions. You may be happy to invest in stock and speculative businesses today. Some females will inherit a part of the property. Consider buying a new vehicle. You will also be successful in settling some tax-related issues. Businessmen may require settling fund-related issues. Some seniors will also be serious about transferring the property to their children.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by having a diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Females may complain about gynecological issues today. Teenagers may develop skin-related infections, and children may also complain about dental pain. You should also be careful while boarding a train. Seniors will require medical attention for oral health issues in the second part of the day. Some natives will also develop digestive issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

