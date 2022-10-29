Virgo Horoscope Today, October 29, 2022: Some decisions may bring changes in life

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Astrological Prediction says, there has been a phase in everyone’s life where we feel broke. It makes us angry and frustrated at the same time. We have many things we would like to do and places we would like to visit, but monetary deficiency prevents us from doing them. That is the case with you today. If you are a student and financially dependent on your parents, things might get tough. This could interfere with your schedule as well. Try to stay calm and patient. Due to monetary difficulties at home they aren’t able to afford you a fair amount of pocket money to fulfil your needs. This is a rough phase for you and your parents but it will soon be over. Hold on to your presence of mind and shut down your impulses. Understand their problem and show some empathy. Meanwhile, instead of questioning the situation, find ways to earn a living. Even an internship would help you greatly. Make an impactful decision on your life today.

Virgo Health Today

Your body is exhausted from the intoxication and junks. Offer what it actually deserves. Cook a healthy meal and go for a walk today!

Virgo Finance Today

Is the digit in your bank account hampering your peace? Is being stressed about it the solution? You already know the answer. Try to react accordingly!

Virgo Career Today

If you are planning for an internship, this will take you to places. Other than earning a living, you will be opening several doors. First few days might be hectic but it will pay off.

Virgo Family Today

If your family is going through a tough phase, console them. Don’t even think of letting go of your exhaustion. They are humans too and they need some reassurance and motivation. Be their strength today!

Virgo Love Life Today

It is difficult to open up to new people. Most of the time, we feel irked with the repetition of meeting new people and sharing the same words. Let it go! Love will come your way when it has to.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

