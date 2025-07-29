Letting go of past trauma may open the door to new love for this zodiac sign in August, according to an astrologer

As we enter a new month, Virgo folks are being called to heal and open their hearts to new possibilities, especially regarding love. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, this could be a powerful time of emotional release and fresh starts. Letting go of past trauma may open the door to new love for this zodiac sign in August(Freepik)

Virgo Love Horoscope August 2025

Virgo must release past trauma for new love or connection to enter their lives next month. The emotional baggage that has been quietly piling up over time may be blocking the things you wish for: peace, joy, and meaningful love.

Dhankher says, “It is a good time to release long-held emotional burdens and clear your emotional space. Holding on to past trauma only closes the gates of your heart to new love. You deserve peace and joy. Once you forgive yourself and those who have hurt you, fresh energy flows into your romantic life.”

It is a gentle but clear reminder that healing does not happen overnight, but every small step counts. Virgo, you are not being asked to rush, just to begin. “Healing takes time, but all those little steps are in your favour. Open your heart, do not be afraid. Somebody nice and genuine may barge in soon,” Dhankher adds.

Virgo Career Horoscope August 2025

While the emotional space is clearing, positive energy is flowing into your professional life. If you have been feeling isolated at work or struggling with tasks on your own, August brings a new wave of collaboration.

“A life of collaboration presents multiple new avenues,” predicts the astrologer. He encourages Virgos to share ideas and open up to teamwork: “Collaborate and share your ideas. Your consciousness gives a balance to someone’s creative thoughts. Do not try to do it all by yourself.”

Team efforts could lead to surprising outcomes: more efficiency, better results, and even financial rewards. “In a working environment, a team that performs together can accomplish more results faster. Working together can open a new channel of income or savings. Trust both the process and those who are around you,” he advises.