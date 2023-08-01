Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virgo Monthly Horoscope for August 2023: Virgo's cosmic kaleidoscope

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 01, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo monthly horoscope for August 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Embrace the cosmic love and let it led the way!

Daily Horoscope Prediction says Virgo's Cosmic Kaleidoscope

This month, the universe paints your life with vibrant hues, igniting your passions and opening doors to thrilling adventures.

Get ready to experience a month like no other, where the celestial kaleidoscope infuses your life with colors and patterns you've never seen before. Your natural attention to detail and witty charm will be your superpowers as you navigate this cosmic maze. So, grab your stardust spectacles and prepare for a joyous ride!

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

You're floating on a cloud of celestial romance! Whether single or committed, the stars send waves of affection your way. Be open to unexpected encounters, and you might just meet someone who sweeps you off your feet. For those already entwined in love, sparks fly as you rediscover the magic that drew you together in the first place. Embrace the cosmic love and let it led the way!

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

This month, the stars align to propel your professional journey to exciting heights. Your analytical mind and cosmic wit will open doors to new opportunities. Embrace challenges with confidence and trust in your capabilities; you've got the celestial backing! Don't shy away from showing off your creative problem-solving skills - you're a cosmic powerhouse!

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

Financial gains are written in the stars for you, resourceful Virgo! This month, your keen eye for detail and smart financial decisions will lead to tangible rewards. The celestial energies favor investments, but remember to do thorough research before diving in. Avoid impulse purchases and focus on long-term stability; the cosmos approves of your strategic approach!

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

Your well-being takes center stage this month! The celestial energies infuse you with vitality and enthusiasm for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Engage in outdoor activities, reconnect with nature, and indulge in cosmic self-care. Remember to find balance amidst the swirling energies; meditation can be your guiding star to inner harmony.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology virgo horoscope virgo horoscope today
