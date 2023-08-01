Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 1, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs for August 1, 2023. (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel. A humorous situation may keep you in splits the whole day! Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. You will have enough to invest in the most popular schemes. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points! Hiring a room in a tourist destination for an extended stay is possible.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so expect the person of your dreams to enter your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Saving money may be on your mind and you can go to any extent to achieve it. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled. A good day is foreseen for those in the real estate business. Your choice of eating right and remaining active promises to keep you fit and energetic. Spiritual minded are likely to feel at peace with themselves.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. You are likely to participate in a celebration on the family front. You may be thinking of starting all over again in a professional situation. Meeting the minds will become important to make a relationship work. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. A property issue may be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: A new love interest promises to make the days ahead exciting!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A new routine may have its share of difficulties, but you will get used to it soon. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. People around you will be caring and extend a helping hand whenever required. Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Investing in property will be a step in the right direction

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom soon, as you manage to find an ideal mate.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Efforts on the professional front will get you the kind of recognition you desire. Someone’s success may inspire you to move forward in life. A helping hand will be available for homemakers today. Tightening the reins on your expenditure will be in your interest. Vacation time may get some to book tickets to someplace exotic. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate. Positive thoughts promise a positive influence on your immediate environment.

Love Focus: Planning something special on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to discharge a responsibility you have undertaken in a most exemplary manner. Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. Embarking on a money-making venture with a close associate promises to get you good profits. Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day. No matter what you do today, things are going to turn out right for you!

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the beloved is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The more you try to assert yourself, the more people will take you lightly. A long absence from the workplace may make you miss out on a project on the professional front. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. Much love is showered upon you by a few family elders today. The chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Better returns from property owned by you can be expected.

Love Focus: Someone you like may shower special favours on you today, so expect the romantic front to turn exciting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. A family get-together is on the cards and will prove great fun. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation. Some of you can get serious about acquiring a house of your own. Health will remain fine, as you resolve to eat right.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may do anything to impress you on the romantic front, so act impressed!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Things brighten on the financial front. You will manage to keep fit and active through your conscious efforts. Lots of fun is in store for those setting out on a vacation. Some of you may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat. An invitation to a party or function is likely and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Happiness on the love front is assured, as you find yourself much closer to your lover than before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financial stability can be expected by some, as money flows in. You will be able to take all the necessary steps to secure something on the academic front. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front with your initiative. A lifestyle adopted by you will keep you fit. Chance for a vacation may materialise, so make the most of it. Your performance at work will be praiseworthy. Planning something exciting with friends is possible today.

Love Focus: Taking initiative on the romantic front is certain to make your love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You will make arrangements for an outing.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. A health initiative promises to keep you fit and on the go. A good time is likely to be made in a journey undertaken by you. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

