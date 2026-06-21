Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, June 22-28, 2026

Career horoscope(Pinterest )

Important career and financial decisions may demand your attention this week. Contracts, negotiations, paperwork, and business matters are highlighted. Trust facts over emotions and take your time before making commitments. Fair outcomes are possible when you remain objective and professional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports clarity, focus, and wise decision-making.

Financial security becomes a major priority this week. You may focus more on saving, budgeting, or protecting your resources. While caution works in your favour, don't let fear stop you from considering opportunities that support long-term growth and stability.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite encourages prosperity, confidence, and financial stability.

Partnerships, collaborations, clients, and networking opportunities bring positive results. Someone may offer useful advice, support, or an important professional connection that helps you move forward. Success comes through maintaining a healthy balance between giving and receiving.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine attracts abundance, confidence, and successful collaborations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A professional chapter may be coming to an end. Whether it's an outdated project, work habit, strategy, or situation, space is being created for something better suited to your future goals. Trust the process, even if the transition feels uncertain at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A professional chapter may be coming to an end. Whether it's an outdated project, work habit, strategy, or situation, space is being created for something better suited to your future goals. Trust the process, even if the transition feels uncertain at first. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian supports protection, release, and smooth career transitions. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian supports protection, release, and smooth career transitions. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career matters may move faster than expected this week. Meetings, deadlines, interviews, proposals, or opportunities could require quick attention. Staying focused and organised helps you make the most of the momentum surrounding your professional life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career matters may move faster than expected this week. Meetings, deadlines, interviews, proposals, or opportunities could require quick attention. Staying focused and organised helps you make the most of the momentum surrounding your professional life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Carnelian boosts confidence, ambition, and productivity. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Carnelian boosts confidence, ambition, and productivity. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You're being encouraged to think beyond your current professional circumstances. A long-term goal, business plan, expansion strategy, or travel-related opportunity may begin taking shape. Careful planning and a broader vision help create future success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You're being encouraged to think beyond your current professional circumstances. A long-term goal, business plan, expansion strategy, or travel-related opportunity may begin taking shape. Careful planning and a broader vision help create future success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite supports innovation, planning, and intuitive decision-making.

Your communication skills become one of your greatest strengths this week. Presentations, negotiations, interviews, meetings, or client discussions may place you in a position of influence. The right words at the right time can open important professional doors.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Kyanite enhances focus, communication, and mental clarity.

Momentum builds around your ambitions. This is a powerful week for launching projects, promoting services, networking, or pursuing opportunities that require confidence and initiative. Taking action brings noticeable progress.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone supports motivation, visibility, and determination.

Temporary financial concerns or work-related challenges may require attention. The good news is that support is available when needed. Focus on practical solutions rather than setbacks, and remember that current obstacles are not permanent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages resilience, confidence, and financial recovery.

A fresh professional opportunity may arrive through a new project, client, business idea, job offer, or career direction. Staying open-minded helps you recognise possibilities that may initially seem unfamiliar but hold strong potential.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone supports new beginnings, clarity, and inspired action.

Your emotional intelligence becomes a valuable professional asset. Leadership roles, mentoring, coaching, creative work, and client-facing responsibilities receive positive support. Trust your instincts while maintaining a practical approach to important decisions.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine encourages calm leadership, wisdom, and intuitive decision-making.

Financial stability and practical success are highlighted this week. It's an excellent time to review budgets, savings, investments, or long-term business plans. Consistency and discipline help create rewarding results and greater financial confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Crystal Remedy: Jade attracts abundance, stability, and long-term financial growth.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON