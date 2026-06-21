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Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, June 22-28, 2026

Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, June 22- 28, 2026: Smart decisions and new opportunities support long-term success

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries

Career horoscope(Pinterest )

Important career and financial decisions may demand your attention this week. Contracts, negotiations, paperwork, and business matters are highlighted. Trust facts over emotions and take your time before making commitments. Fair outcomes are possible when you remain objective and professional.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli supports clarity, focus, and wise decision-making.

Taurus

Financial security becomes a major priority this week. You may focus more on saving, budgeting, or protecting your resources. While caution works in your favour, don't let fear stop you from considering opportunities that support long-term growth and stability.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite encourages prosperity, confidence, and financial stability.

Gemini

Partnerships, collaborations, clients, and networking opportunities bring positive results. Someone may offer useful advice, support, or an important professional connection that helps you move forward. Success comes through maintaining a healthy balance between giving and receiving.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine attracts abundance, confidence, and successful collaborations.

Cancer

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite supports innovation, planning, and intuitive decision-making.

Libra

Your communication skills become one of your greatest strengths this week. Presentations, negotiations, interviews, meetings, or client discussions may place you in a position of influence. The right words at the right time can open important professional doors.

Crystal Remedy: Blue Kyanite enhances focus, communication, and mental clarity.

Scorpio

Momentum builds around your ambitions. This is a powerful week for launching projects, promoting services, networking, or pursuing opportunities that require confidence and initiative. Taking action brings noticeable progress.

Crystal Remedy: Sunstone supports motivation, visibility, and determination.

Sagittarius

Temporary financial concerns or work-related challenges may require attention. The good news is that support is available when needed. Focus on practical solutions rather than setbacks, and remember that current obstacles are not permanent.

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages resilience, confidence, and financial recovery.

Capricorn

A fresh professional opportunity may arrive through a new project, client, business idea, job offer, or career direction. Staying open-minded helps you recognise possibilities that may initially seem unfamiliar but hold strong potential.

Crystal Remedy: Moonstone supports new beginnings, clarity, and inspired action.

Aquarius

Your emotional intelligence becomes a valuable professional asset. Leadership roles, mentoring, coaching, creative work, and client-facing responsibilities receive positive support. Trust your instincts while maintaining a practical approach to important decisions.

Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine encourages calm leadership, wisdom, and intuitive decision-making.

Pisces

Financial stability and practical success are highlighted this week. It's an excellent time to review budgets, savings, investments, or long-term business plans. Consistency and discipline help create rewarding results and greater financial confidence.

Crystal Remedy: Jade attracts abundance, stability, and long-term financial growth.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

sun signs astrology career
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Career & Finance Horoscope, June 22-28, 2026
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