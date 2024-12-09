Weekly Career Horoscope for December 9-15, 2024

Aries: This week, the collective energy may inspire you to be more honest in your personal life than at work. You may be inclined to avoid contact with people to keep yourself safe from any misunderstanding. This is quite normal when things get a little heated, and the universe is actually telling you to embrace these feelings and not push yourself to always be switched on. If you get a call from someone you work closely with, do not turn down a little help. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: The financial currents seem a bit dramatic this week, but that does not mean you should get caught in them! Take this as an opportunity to review and improve your financial plan. Maybe some areas in your budget or investment strategies require reconsideration. Take advantage of this time and focus—review your spending, look for ways to save more money, or even study other investment options that meet your life’s goals.

Gemini: The week is off to a good start, and good news is on the horizon. You can get an appreciation for the work done, a glance from the boss or some good word about a particular project you are involved in. This increase in confidence is well-earned, and it’s about time that people realise that hard work pays off. But as the week goes on, there is a danger of complacency setting in. Be aware of the people who might be out to deceive you, and be a step ahead.

Cancer: This week, your collaborative spirit is set to go up several notches! In the workplace, you will be most comfortable and effective during meetings or brainstorming sessions. Your innate talent for building rapport and engaging others in conversation will make you an important asset, stimulating new ideas that inspire your team. This is the right time to present your ideas to management because others will listen intently.

Leo: This week is all about self-acceptance, and you might want to be more genuine in the workplace. The negative thoughts you have been nursing about yourself are now surfacing differently. You will begin to realise that these idiosyncrasies are what make you, and they aren’t as bothersome as you once believed. You will likely achieve good rapport in your working relationships when you allow your personality to show through.

Virgo: This week, business owners might experience some kind of restlessness. You might be eager to start making big strides, but the universe has other plans. It is a dynamic energy week and will likely generate positive and negative results. Even if you are driven by the need to make decisions, it is important to think twice. Don’t make any hasty decisions. Return to your business plan and check that each decision matches your strategic goal.

Libra: This week, having a balanced attitude towards work is important. You may feel like you want to work, but sometimes, your body craves rest and relaxation. The secret to managing this is to save your strength and do only that much work, which will be important but not too exhausting. If you want to improve your concentration and maintain the desire to work uninterruptedly, use affirmations. Spend time with people who inspire you, as it will help you stay motivated.

Scorpio: This week, you have a lot of activities to accomplish and appointments to attend. The energy around you is active, and it may seem like there is always another thing to do on the to-do list. With work and travel schedules picking up, you will need to ensure that everything runs as planned. Organise the workload and prioritise so the main tasks are worked on to avoid getting swamped. The key to success will be in managing the energy levels.

Sagittarius: There is a gentle, contemplative mood around you this week, and you may experience some self-obsession. You might ask yourself whether people appreciate your individuality and value who you are at work or in your immediate circle. However, the stars tell you to let go of these concerns—your value and the difference you bring are evident. The more you give yourself a chance to be free and not be judged, the more people will recognise you as the real you.

Capricorn: This week, you will desire to learn more and explore new fields. Whether in online classes or through the curriculum you are interested in, now is the time to learn. This thirst for knowledge will widen your skills, spur innovation, and create new opportunities in fields you have not even considered before. You might be attracted to discussions or projects that make you think creatively in the workplace.

Aquarius: There is a positive meeting in the week ahead that will help you get a new job or make a career change. Expect to meet someone of authority who can help you on the way to a new position or refer you to a network that might interest you. Whether this is at work, in a conversation with someone, or even being introduced to someone by a mutual friend, keep your antennas up. Be sincere in your interaction and talk about your professional goals.

Pisces: This week, get out of your comfort zone and take a bit of a risk at work. It is good to have stability and know what to expect, but following the same pattern may feel boring or stale. This is a great chance to find your work's spark again and challenge yourself to do something new. Go with your gut and allow yourself to try out new things. Go beyond the normal and find things that interest you.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779