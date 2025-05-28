Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 26-June 1, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, be open to fresh ideas, especially ones that challenge your usual way of thinking. A friend or coworker might suggest something new that helps you grow and break free from what’s been holding you back. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik) (Freepik)

A job change or starting something of your own can be given serious thought.

Astrology expert says this week, tough days may hit around May 30–31, 2025. You might need to set boundaries in some relationships. You may likely experience a few troubles in life, but they show how capable and responsible you really are. You’re stronger than you think.

Based on Chinese horoscope readings, you are advised to finish all your personal work by Thursday. Once that’s out of the way, you’ll have more emotional space to focus on solving any issues calmly and wisely.

This week brings romantic vibes, whether you're single or taken. Playful, flirty energy is in the air, so enjoy it! It’s also a great time to pick a new summer scent and refresh your wardrobe. If you haven’t done spring cleaning yet, try to fit it in on Friday or Saturday.

This week, you should focus on growing stronger and feeding your mind. Pick a few books to read or listen to this summer and stay away from distractions, especially in the mornings.

Thursday, May 29, may bring a surprise project at work or home. Jump in with a clear head, you might not get time to plan. Stay positive during the last days of May, which could feel a bit tough. A strong mindset will help you handle anything that comes your way.

You’re usually focused on your goals, but this week, it’s important to stay open to advice and different viewpoints.

On Thursday, May 29, you may be eager to start something new, like a project or business idea. Make sure to pause and talk things through with those who matter before diving in.

Speak your truth, write down your ideas, and dream big. Stay grounded in nature and put in the hard work; things that take time are often the most valuable.

By Sunday, take a moment to reflect on what worked and what didn’t. Jot down small tips to help you step into June with strength and clarity.

This week, focus on how you see yourself and others, as it will shape your experiences. Stay optimistic, but don’t let a carefree attitude get in the way of your goals. A little realism will help you stay grounded. Balance is the key to making the most of your week.

You're starting the week with strong, positive energy. You're determined and ready to handle anything. On May 26 you might receive positive energy; it's the perfect day to go after what you want and ask for the support or opportunities you need.

This week, you might feel misunderstood when opening up emotionally, as someone may think you’re not serious. Don’t let it get to you. Show through your actions that your intentions are genuine.

Avoid sharing secrets to build closeness, especially on May 31. Instead, focus on meaningful moments that build lasting trust and connections.

This week, you might start thinking seriously about the future and feel ready to begin something new, maybe with an Ox or Rooster sign.

Try to avoid scheduling important meetings on Friday. If you’re working this weekend, Sunday is a good time to connect with a boss or someone in charge. Around Wednesday, set a routine you’d like to stick to in June, it’ll help you stay focused and grounded.

This week, don’t let discouragement slow you down, especially on Monday when your schedule may be packed. Take care of your health early in the week so you have the energy to finish strong.

Be clear about your priorities, especially at work. Avoid mixing friendship and professionalism too much on May 30.

This week, take time to work on your personal weaknesses and do some inner reflection. It might not be easy, but it’ll help you grow.

If money has felt tight this May, you may realize emotional blocks are part of the problem. By doing this deep work, you could open the door to a financial boost by June 1, 2025.