Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 11-17 December 2022: Expect up and down ride

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This week can be a bit of a roller coaster for Aquarius natives. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, those who work in business or a profession can count on financial rewards and often receive compensation from multiple sources. You can be rewarded for your hard work in the workplace. The downside is that stress can cause sleep disruptions. You might be able to keep your performance levels high at work this week. There is no way for your rivals to harm you. Aquarius entrepreneurs should not put their faith in new investments or people. Make sure you think everything through before making a move. You and your significant other can grow apart because of something relatively insignificant. Results could improve for Aquarius students this week if their interest in their coursework increases. Gains from an inheritance are suggested. Advantages can be gained from short-distance travel. Every business trip you take can be a huge success.

Aquarius Finance This Week

Although you may be successful in amassing wealth, it is possible that your loved ones may experience a period of financial instability. Do what you can to be of assistance. Using resources in other countries can be useful as well. Even funds that have been temporarily held may be released this week.

Aquarius Family This Week

You never know what kind of career challenges your younger siblings may encounter. A helpful resolution is more likely with your advice. There is a good chance that your father's side of the family may provide some financial assistance for you. Aquarius could try to focus on the household and do their best to meet everyone's requirements.

Aquarius Career This Week

Aquarius natives may achieve success in their chosen profession. Your efforts may pay off in the end. Colleagues may appreciate the way you treat them, and you'll earn their respect. You'll develop a strong urge to make a career shift and actively seek to fulfil that urge.

Aquarius Health This Week

If you have been dealing with an illness in the past, you may begin to feel better. Your mind is likely to be in a positive place, and you'll be eager to try new things. Going for a walk first thing in the morning or last thing at night may do wonders for your health.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Keep away from getting into an argument with your partner, as this could only make things worse. Don't jump to conclusions over a minor disagreement; instead, work on finding a shared language with your partner. Be careful with your words; you might inadvertently hurt someone.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

