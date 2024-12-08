Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts wealth at your side

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, let your dreams fly Minor friction may be there in the love affair. However, settle them amicably. Overcome professional challenges through commitment. Prosperity exists. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Do not let tremors impact the love life. Be sensible while making crucial professional decisions. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor tremors may be there in the existing love life and you need to take the steps to settle it without chaos. Some females will be happy sharing emotions. Be expressive and this can do surprises in the relationship. You may also call for a holiday where the future can be discussed. Avoid office romance, especially with married coworkers. Some single natives are lucky to fall in love this week. Some females will have the backing of parents and this will help in deciding the marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You will be required to be patient as some controversies will point at you. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. Avoid ego clashes at the workplace and stick to your principles even when they cause you trouble. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You may be successful this week in clearing all pending dues. The stock market, shares, and speculative business will bring in good revenue. Consider taking the help of an expert for better money management. Traders dealing with computer accessories, textiles, footwear, and furniture will have a good return. This week is also good to buy a new property. A celebration or event will come up and you will need to contribute.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train. Ensure you take a walk in the morning or evening which will keep you physically fit. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip both alcohol and tobacco. Seniors who have minor sleep-related issues must opt for traditional methods.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)