Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 30- December 6, 2025: Some coworkers may accuse you of personal bias

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No negativity exists around you Wait for surprises in your romantic life this week. Professional success is accompanied by good wealth and health. Avoid tussles at the workplace and focus on the job. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be sincere in a love relationship to explore its charm. New responsibilities will come up at the job. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

There will be confusion in the relationship. You may have ego-related issues, and some love affairs may fail to proceed. It is good to have proper communication. Do not let parents interfere in the relationship, as this may complicate things. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. Married females need to be careful while rekindling the old relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life demands more focus. You must be ready to take up new challenges. Some official issues may also seriously impact personal life. There are possibilities of issues in the form of office politics. Do not let egos play spoilsport. Some coworkers may accuse you of personal bias, or there will also be allegations that you compromised the job for personal gain. This will be more visible in government, media, legal, and management profiles. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, banking, and transport will have a tight schedule.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues may come up. However, the routine life will be unaffected. A previous investment will bring in a good return, and you may also be tempted to try your luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will succeed in inheriting a part of the property, while male natives will win a legal battle that will also settle monetary dues. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. You will have relief from viral fever or sore throat. Some natives will develop digestive issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Do not skip medicines, and also take care of the food you consume. You should also be careful to follow all traffic rules while driving.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)