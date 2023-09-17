Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 17-23, 2023 advises to manifest with number 22
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for September 17-23, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Resolve the troubles in the love relationship.
20th January to 18th February
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Stay happy this week
Resolve the troubles in the love relationship. Official success will be there and prosperity will add value. No medical issue will trouble you this week.
Be mature in attitude while handling love issues this week. Professionally, success will be your partner. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability will also be there. Your health will be good.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
This week is not fair in terms of love. Some turmoil may happen, causing serious disagreements. Open communication is the best way to troubleshoot the issues. Sit together to discuss and settle problems as you don’t want a breakup. A previous relationship, ego, privacy issues, or job can be a reason for the problem. Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems. Married Capricorns need to consider every aspect of life while resolving issues. Your parents support the relationship.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
There will be professional growth and this comes with hard work, commitment, and discipline. Perform the best in the office and always show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Some students will be successful in going abroad this week. Those who aspire to switch jobs can quit and update their resume on a job portal. New interview calls will start coming soon. Do not feel depressed by business losses as they can only be temporary. Business success is visible in the horoscope.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Handle finance sensibly as you will need it for the rainy day. Most Aquarius natives will be prosperous this week as additional wealth will come in through freelancing jobs, previous investments, and new partnerships. Some Aquarius natives will inherit ancestral property while your spouse can also bring in finance. Launch new ventures in foreign countries and you’ll get good returns. Invest in shares or stocks with confidence.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Some Aquarius natives will have complaints related to oral health and eye infections. You also need to be careful about your throat and stomach as ailments may trouble you. For urinary infections, consult a doctor before things become worse.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
