Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 17, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. Desire for good health will motivate you to shake a leg and benefit from it. A training partner will make gymming fun and enjoyable. Parents may appear more than happy with what you deliver. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lady luck favors you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. You will be in a commanding position at work. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good financial situation allows you to splurge today. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Those freshly out of college are likely to appear for job interviews. Get-togethers and parties may keep you happily occupied on the family front. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. There is no point in regretting the past, it is better to give your best to the present task. Domestic peace and harmony are your aims and you will ensure that theyachieved at any cost. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: A special time with some one special is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Those looking for a job change may apply to numerous openings today. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. Delays are foreseen for those traveling long distance by road. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded. Participating in a function or an event promises to be most exciting.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster. You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. A windfall can be expected by some either through inheritance or gift. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A financial transaction promises good return. A changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Your haunch regarding a solution to a workplace problem will prove right. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Neglecting the academic front at this juncture may not be in your favour.

Love Focus: Those not looking eye to eye with someone will do well to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for long. A changed routine will be good for overall health. Some of you may collect an advance for a big project. Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Those participating in extracurricular activities are in for praise.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A loan required urgently will materialise soon. Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Tranquility prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. A property decision will be given in your favour. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. You can get worried about your job, but your fears will be unfounded. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. A property deal may prove most profitable. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. You can be asked to organise something important for your colleagues or juniors. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. A family get- together or an outing will prove exciting. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Golden

