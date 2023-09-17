News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 17-23, 2023 predicts chaos in love

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 17-23, 2023 predicts chaos in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 17, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for September 17-23, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy in the life

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Give surprises to others

Walk into a new relationship this week. Professional success will be there in the life. You need to utilize wealth carefully while health is normal.

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 17-23, 2023: Walk into a new relationship this week. Professional success will be there in the life. (shutterstock)

Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy in the life. While being drenched in romance, professional success will be there. Minor financial issues will also exist in your life. However, health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Some Taurus can expect clashes in the first half of the week. It is vital you avoid blaming the lover for problems in life. Some Taurus will face humiliation in the relationship and it is good to come out of toxic love affairs. The second half of the week is good to propose to a newly found person and you will receive positive feedback. If you plan to take the relationship ahead, this is a good time to fix the marriage. Some female Taurus natives will be fortunate to have the blessing of parents in the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

The management will be happy to analyze your sincere approach at the workplace. Some office politics will be there but do not deviate your attention. Focus on the target and this week, you will be successful in achieving them. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings Your management will notice your commitment and will reward you sooner.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth with care. Minor financial issues may be there but they won’t be serious. Things will be sorted out in a day or two and your financial status will be back on track. You need to have total control over the expenses. The arrival of wealth does not mean you need to spend it without a purpose and you need to save it for the rainy day. Some Taurus natives will buy jewelry or a vehicle this week.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good and no major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections can lower energy. Viral fever or throat infection will be common among children and you should also be careful about oral health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

