Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 17-23, 2023 predicts a happy married life

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, The Sea is waiting for you This week, your love life will be stronger and official success will be at your side. Both prosperity and healthy life are promised throughout the week. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 17-23, 2023: This week, your love life will be stronger and official success will be at your side.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to have a stronger bonding with the partner. New love will make life vibrant. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you will be good and no serious medical issue will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

No major love-relationship issue exists this week. You’ll see positive vibes in the love life and shower affection on the partner to receive it back. Some single Pisces will find new love and this will bring happiness to life. Married Pisces natives will share happy moments this week. Some childless couples may be blessed with a child. Support your spouse wherever possible, especially on creative sides as this can take the relationship to the next level.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location. Lawyers, architects, salespersons, and academicians will get opportunities to prove their caliber. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to launch ventures and sign new partnership deals. Accountants, financial managers, and bankers will need to pay special attention to the figures as issues may erupt at later stages. Some IT professionals will also relocate to a foreign country for job reasons this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good and this will reflect in your lifestyle. You will be in a good state to purchase luxury items or electronic devices. You may also repair the house or buy a property. Some Pisces natives will be keen to try their luck in the stock market and this will bring in prosperity.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You will be mostly good in terms of health. However, seniors need to be careful while using the staircase. This week, Pisces natives with a history of cardiac issues will need to consult a doctor. You may schedule surgery in the second half of the week. Some fortunate Pisces natives will also recover from old ailments.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON