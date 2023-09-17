Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 17-23, 2023 predicts health may take good shape

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You are born to lead Have a happy love life and this will reflect in professional success as well. While your health will be good, minor financial issues will exist this week. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 17-23, 2023. Troubleshoot every problem within the relationship for a strong love life this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

No serious issue will hamper the relationship this week. There will be cooperation from the partner in both personal and professional life. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. This week is good to conceive and married female Scorpios can consider expanding the family. Single Scorpios can expect someone to walk into their life. This is also a period to rekindle the past relationship as you may meet up with your ex-flame. However, married Scorpio natives need to be careful as this may impact family life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of your job this week. Expect a promotion or additional responsibility. Some female Scorpios will be a victim of office politics and this may impact their productivity. However, ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Those who want to quit their jobs can do it as the horoscope predicts a new job in a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues will trouble you in the initial days of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Some Scorpios will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. This week is good to invest in property. Some Scorpios will also buy a car before next week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Your physical health will be in good shape this week. While no major medical complication will happen, you need to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Your vision may have a complaint that would need medical attention. Some Scorpios will start attending the gym. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

