Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, September 17-23, 2023 predicts health may take good shape
Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for September 17-23, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. No serious issue will hamper the relationship this week.
Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, You are born to lead
Have a happy love life and this will reflect in professional success as well. While your health will be good, minor financial issues will exist this week.
Troubleshoot every problem within the relationship for a strong love life this week. Professional success will add value to the week while financial troubles will exist. Your medical health will be good.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
No serious issue will hamper the relationship this week. There will be cooperation from the partner in both personal and professional life. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. This week is good to conceive and married female Scorpios can consider expanding the family. Single Scorpios can expect someone to walk into their life. This is also a period to rekindle the past relationship as you may meet up with your ex-flame. However, married Scorpio natives need to be careful as this may impact family life.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of your job this week. Expect a promotion or additional responsibility. Some female Scorpios will be a victim of office politics and this may impact their productivity. However, ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Those who want to quit their jobs can do it as the horoscope predicts a new job in a day or two.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Minor financial issues will trouble you in the initial days of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Some Scorpios will receive financial help from spouses and siblings. You can also comfortably provide financial aid to a friend. This week is good to invest in property. Some Scorpios will also buy a car before next week.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Your physical health will be in good shape this week. While no major medical complication will happen, you need to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Your vision may have a complaint that would need medical attention. Some Scorpios will start attending the gym. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857