Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 17-23, 2023 predicts good fortune this week

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Turn troubles in opportunities Stay happy in the relationship and fix all the existing troubles. The productivity will improve at the workplace while fortune will also bless you this week. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 17-23, 2023: The productivity will improve at the workplace while fortune will also bless you this week.

This week is the best to resolve every issue within the relationship. You may also utilize your potentials to professionally succeed. Minor financial problems will be easily handled and your health will also be good throughout the week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all relationship-related troubles with a mature attitude. Though the normal love life will be good, some Gemini natives can expect a clash of opinion as the week progresses. Ensure that you stay calm and avoid all types of arguments. Single Gemini natives will be fortunate to find new love in the second half of the week. Some long-distance relationships will not be smooth. Spend time on vacation and also give surprise gifts that would further strengthen the bonding.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

All the professional challenges will be handled diligently. Success will be there and this will also result in prosperity. You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. Some professionals will travel abroad this week for official reasons. You need to be careful while dealing with finance with the partner as some unpleasant incidents may happen.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Some Gemini natives will be fortunate to witness a good inflow of wealth this week. The first half of the week is good to win a legal dispute over property and this will make you prosperous. Handle wealth-related issues with care and resolve financial disputes with siblings. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to have control over the diet as you don’t want to compromise your health. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Some Gemini natives may have breathing-related issues and this may require medical attention. Those who have a history of kidney ailment will need medical attention. Some minors may fall and develop cuts but there will be nothing serious.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON