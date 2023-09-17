Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 17-23, 2023 predicts minor money issues

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, The week brings prosperity Happy love life, a successful professional schedule, minor money issues & normal health are the takeaways of the week. Stay happy and prosperous this week. Libra weekly horoscope September 17-23, 2023: Happy love life, a successful professional schedule, minor money issues & normal health are the takeaways of the week.

Your love life will be good and professionally you will be successful. The prosperity helps you make crucial money decisions. Be healthy by following a stable diet and good habits.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

There is no space for personal egos in the relationship. Some Libras can expect troubles in the relationship and it is crucial you discuss issues openly. Be sincere to the partner and avoid personal insults which may cause serious ruckus in the relationship. Some Libras may have a new member n the family this week. Single Libras can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

This week, you will be successful in giving the best performance at the workplace. You will not miss the happiness this week as the work atmosphere will be jovial and fun-filled. While being cordial with the team members ensure you show the willingness to accept new responsibilities. Some government employees can expect a change in location this week. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. Those who are in the notice period can expect an offer letter in the first half of the week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Ensure you maintain a balance between both income and expense. Take care to utilize the wealth smartly. This week, you’ll also be successful in repaying old dues. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans. Some Libras will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Though minor infections will affect the eyes or nose, your general health will be good. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Some female Libras may develop throat infections and viral fever. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON