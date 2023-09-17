News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 17-23 , 2023 predicts resolution in financial woes

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 17-23 , 2023 predicts resolution in financial woes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for September 17-23,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. My professional life is packed with happiness this week.

22nd November to 21st December

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. And the initial days of the week are good to settle down old issues. Some Sagittarius natives, especially females will rekindle the old love affair. Single Sagittarius natives can expect a new relationship to bring happiness to life this week. Plan a vacation this weekend or introduce the lover to the family to get approval.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

My professional life is packed with happiness this week. There will be productivity and this will result in a hike in responsibility. Some IT professionals, architects, archaeologists, graphic designers, lawyers, and artists will receive opportunities to display their talent. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades this week. It is good that students pay more attention to their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are lucky this week in terms of wealth as all pending dues will be cleared and most financial woes will be resolved. A previous investment would bring in a good income which will reflect in the lifestyle. Some female entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds in the second half of the day. This will benefit in expansions abroad. You may also repair a home or buy a new one this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Most Sagittarius natives will recover from old ailments some hospitalized natives will also be discharged in the first half of the week. Handle all health issues with care. Some natives may develop bruises and it's vital for children to be careful while playing. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains. You can also schedule a surgery for this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

