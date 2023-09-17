Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 17-23, 2023 advises to take financial guidance

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Virgos fear nothing but their consciousness Happy love life is what the week promises you. Your professional life will be good and this will reflect in your finance. Health will be positive this week. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 17-23, 2023: Happy love life is what the week promises you.

Be sincere in the relationship and this will make the bonding stronger. Professional challenges will be resolved without much effort. You are fortunate in terms of finance and health will also be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Some Virgos may face challenges in the relationship and the love life will not be as smooth as you expect. It is good to resolve all problems before things go loose. Handle ego-related issues with a mature attitude. Spend more time together and share emotions to save the relationship. This week is also a good time to extend the family and female Virgos can consider getting conceived.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Healthcare professionals can expect opportunities to relocate abroad. Some chefs and IT professionals will also be fortunate to go to Europe for job reasons. New responsibilities at the workplace will make you stronger. Avoid office gossip and focus more on productivity. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career this week. Marketing and salespersons will need to be careful while dealing with clients abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

This week, you will see fortune coming in the form of ancestral property or winning a legal issue over finance. Some Virgos will be happy to donate wealth to charity while the second half of the week is good for that. A celebration at home will need you to contribute a big amount this week. It is crucial you maintain the wealth by handling it diligently. A financial guide can help you in investment matters.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Physically, you will be strong enough and free from ailments. However, you should also ensure mental peace and harmony at home. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties as well as pain in joints which will need attention. Those who have surgery on the calendar can pick this week as the result will be positive.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

